NFL Fans Baffled By Taylor Swift Teasing Her Album on Thursday Night Football

It’s a big night for Taylor Swift fans, as the pop sensation is releasing a teaser trailer for her upcoming “Midnights” album during “Thursday Night Football.”

The “first look” Swift said, will drop in the third quarter of the Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints. “Midnights,” Swift’s highly-anticipated 10th studio album, will release when the clock fittingly strikes midnight on Friday.

Midnights teaser trailer tonight during the 3rd quarter of Thursday Night Football on @primevideo so … meet me there? pic.twitter.com/hr8ii9Oinj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 20, 2022

In light of the third quarter tease, there appears to be a groundswell of Swift fanatics tuning into Amazon Prime Video to see what she has in store.

taylor swift fans tuning into football tonight #TSmidnightTS pic.twitter.com/5JGSrRyMmO — betty hofstadt draper francis (@holloway_____) October 21, 2022

T-Swizzle = ratings?

Perhaps the streaming service will receive an uptick in subscriptions? It’s entirely possible given the excitement within the Swift fanbase.

Swifties signing up for Prime Video to watch Thursday Night Football tonight #TSmidnightTS pic.twitter.com/7BfU5tBTzB — Lauren Hickman (@laurenhickman18) October 20, 2022

No, NFL fans, don’t adjust your TV sets. It’s true — you saw a touchdown on the opening drive of the Cardinals vs. Saints on “Thursday Night Football.”

Yes, it is indeed Thursday, though you are probably confused since points were scored. For that, we have Saints quarterback Andy Dalton to thank, who heaved one downfield and found receiver Rashid Shaheed for a 53-yard score.

Andy Dalton drops a DIME to Rashid Shaheed and we’ve got points early on #TNF! #NOvsAZ on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/aKjbRcE0ca pic.twitter.com/NfH2w9MmIW — NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2022

Not even the great Al Michaels could believe his eyes. After watching a 12-7 ballgame last Thursday between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, the Amazon Prime Video play-by-play man was stunned to see an early score.

“Is this Thursday Night Football?” Michaels asked.

With the score 28-14 in favor of Arizona, the over is one point away from hitting. Bet you thought that would never happen for a “Thursday Night Football” game.

This story is developing…