NFL Fans Baffled By Taylor Swift Teasing Her Album on Thursday Night Football

It’s a big night for Taylor Swift fans, as the pop sensation is releasing a teaser trailer for her upcoming “Midnights” album during “Thursday Night Football.”
The “first look” Swift said, will drop in the third quarter of the Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints. “Midnights,” Swift’s highly-anticipated 10th studio album, will release when the clock fittingly strikes midnight on Friday.
In light of the third quarter tease, there appears to be a groundswell of Swift fanatics tuning into Amazon Prime Video to see what she has in store.
T-Swizzle = ratings?
Perhaps the streaming service will receive an uptick in subscriptions? It’s entirely possible given the excitement within the Swift fanbase.
Thursday Night Football Off to a Roaring Start
No, NFL fans, don’t adjust your TV sets. It’s true — you saw a touchdown on the opening drive of the Cardinals vs. Saints on “Thursday Night Football.”
Yes, it is indeed Thursday, though you are probably confused since points were scored. For that, we have Saints quarterback Andy Dalton to thank, who heaved one downfield and found receiver Rashid Shaheed for a 53-yard score.
Not even the great Al Michaels could believe his eyes. After watching a 12-7 ballgame last Thursday between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, the Amazon Prime Video play-by-play man was stunned to see an early score.
“Is this Thursday Night Football?” Michaels asked.
With the score 28-14 in favor of Arizona, the over is one point away from hitting. Bet you thought that would never happen for a “Thursday Night Football” game.
This story is developing…