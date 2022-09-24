NFL Fans Baffled by Mitch Trubisky Getting a Higher QB Grade Than Patrick Mahomes

If you ask NFL fans to name the best quarterback in the league, Patrick Mahomes will be a guy mentioned often. Mitch Trubisky won’t be in the conversation. So, to say people were surprised when the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ gunslinger received a higher grade than the 2018 league MVP.

Trubisky is off to a rocky start this season. The Steelers are 1-2 on the season and dropped a Thursday Night Football contest to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. Trubisky finished the game completing 20-of-32 passes for 207 yards and was sacked once in a 29-17 loss.

For that effort, Trubisky received an 80.3 grade from Pro Football Focus. That’s higher than the grade Mahomes earned after his Week 1 performance vs. Arizona, when he finished with 360 yards and five touchdowns on 30-of-39 passing.

Mahomes received a grade of 71.5.

Needless to say, NFL fans are baffled by Trubisky’s ridiculously high score following a subpar outing. The fact that it ranked higher than Mahomes’ grades only added fuel to the fire.

Trubisky just played better than Lamar and Mahomes all season last night according to PFF. https://t.co/jRc8cqLSZj — k (@StunnaKy) September 23, 2022

According to PFF, Mitchell Trubisky played better last night than Patrick Mahomes has all season.



As my dear friend @footenoted would say, unserious organization. https://t.co/uO4QpXKvNS — Zack Eisen (@zackeisen21) September 23, 2022

Trubisky last night had a higher grade than Mahomes vs the Cardinals in which he threw 5 touchdowns https://t.co/0NUSqVfQKW — 🅿️laiboi🅿️ (@blakebooming) September 23, 2022

It’s not impossible for Trubisky to have a better week at some point in the NFL season than Mahomes. But for Trubisky’s Thursday night performance to rank higher than Mahomes’ incredible opening performance of the 2022 season?

That’s a bit of stretch, PFF.

Steelers Fans are Done with Mitch Trubisky

Mitch Trubisky is just three games into his Pittsburgh Steelers career and fans are already wanting to move forward. They’re hoping to see rookie Kenny Pickett in the near future.

During Pittsburgh’s home game against the New England Patriots in Week 2, fans began chanting Pickett’s name. They also booed Trubisky throughout the game. The Steelers lost 17-14 to the Patriots in their home opener.

Things didn’t get much better Thursday night, either. Steelers fans took to social media during this week’s loss, voicing their frustrations over the quarterback’s performance.

Whether or not Mike Tomlin will pull the trigger this early in the season remains to be seen. One thing is for sure, though, if the Steelers continue to play poorly offensively, fans will continue to vent their anger at Acrisure Stadium and through social media.

As for Trubisky? He’s not worried about the outside noise.

“You just block it out and play football,” Trubisky said, via NFL.com.