nfl-fans-call-for-terry-bradshaw-to-retire-after-tough-day-of-broadcasting

Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday.

Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.

Fans wondered if the 74-year-old should head out to his ranch and retire from broadcasting.

One fan tweeted: “Waiting for a pair of orderlies to come in and give Terry Bradshaw a shot of Thorazine before dragging his chronically concussed ass out of the studio.” Referring to Bradshaw as “chronically concussed” isn’t being hyperbolic. Years after Bradshaw retired from the Pittsburgh Steelers, he said he’d been diagnosed with six confirmed concussions. A decade ago, he said he was undergoing therapy to help with his short-term memory issues and hand-eye coordination.

Waiting for a pair of orderlies to come in and give Terry Bradshaw a shot of Thorazine before dragging his chronically concussed ass out of the studio pic.twitter.com/zehTV3FUph — Thomas Delano Cat 🐈 (@Tom_D_Cat_) September 25, 2022

Fans Say Terry Bradshaw Should Have Left the Studio Years Ago

A TV reporter in Iowa wrote: “Terry Bradshaw calling highlights needed to end like 8 years ago but it’s still happening and it’s absolutely horrific.”

There were other similar reactions: “I’m not much for hot takes but Terry Bradshaw needs to get the fxxk off TV forever.”

I’m not much for hot takes but Terry Bradshaw needs to get the fuck off TV forever — Paully B (@boringbuildr) September 25, 2022

Another person who watched the post-game show tweeted: “Terry Bradshaw is having major problems in the post game show on NFL on Fox. It may be time for him to retire from broadcasting. Had to turn it off he was messing up so much.”

Terry Bradshaw is having major problems in the post game show on @NFLonFOX It may be time for him to retire from broadcasting. Had to turn it off he was messing up so much. — Bryan (@BrownsFan4Life) September 25, 2022

Then there were those fans who tossed in some political satire to criticize the old Steelers quarterback, who won four Super Bowls for the Steelers and eight AFC titles.

Check out this meme. Ouch.