nfl-fans-calling-for-league-to-suspend-mac-jones-for-hit-on-eli-apple

In case you didn’t catch it on Saturday, Mac Jones laid a hit on a Cincinnati Bengals defender that many think is suspension-worthy. Eli Apple was trying to just run behind his teammate as they returned a fumble. Even though Apple wasn’t able to make a play, Jones dove in front of him and toward his knees.

This season has been full of frustrating moments for the New England Patriots. However, it looks like Mac Jones let it get the best of him on Saturday. This kind of dive doesn’t look like much at first, but this is an easy way to blow someone’s knees out.

It’s got dirty hit written all over it.

I’d argue this is worthy of a suspension and a big fine from Mac Jones.



Incredibly dirty. pic.twitter.com/IhPh0m8r8K — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) December 25, 2022

Ian Rapoport announced on Monday that Jones was going to be looking at a possible fine for his hit on Apple. According to that report, he won’t be facing a suspension, despite what many folks think.

“Oh naw homie needs a suspension. He’s dirty,” one fan replied to the news. There are others that were hoping for the NFL to react more seriously.

Fans Want Mac Jones to be Suspended

This game ultimately ended with a 22-18 win for the Cincinnati Bengals. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from being upset about Mac Jones. There is already a large contingent of fans that dislike the Patriots already – give them a QB to hate and they’ll really get going. Have the QB do things like what Jones did, and it’s just too easy.

“Yes,” one fan said. “The NFL should suspend Mac Jones. He should not be anywhere near Gillette next week. Patriots fans are onboard here.” I have a feeling they just don’t want to watch Jones lead the offense…

A lot of fans are taking this very seriously. What happens if Apple is taken out for the season? The Bengals are Super Bowl hopefuls once again, that would be a big loss, regardless of Apple’s reputation online.

“The NFL should suspend Mac Jones – that was some petty s**t he pulled. Could [have] ended the guy’s season going low like that,” a fan tweeted. “I wouldn’t have a problem with it if it was a broken play and he miscalculated a tackle. But, you can tell he knew EXACTLY what he was doing there.”

So, people are not going to let this go. Fans have been saying “suspend Mac Jones” for almost three days now. While the NFL is doing this how they do all of their reviews, one has to imagine just a fine will have folks up in arms.