NFL Fans Can’t Believe DK Metcalf was Flagged For Pointing at Official

Save a fourth-quarter flurry, it was a disappointing day for the Seattle Seahawks‘ (6-4) offense in their 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) Sunday in Munich.

One of the lone bright spots was receiver DK Metcalf, who hauled in a team-leading six receptions for 71 yards. Most of his production came when lined up across from Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay’s best cover corner. But during the third quarter with Seattle trailing 14-0, Metcalf had a moment of frustration.

Metcalf thought he had forced a defensive pass interference on Dean after he failed to haul in a pass from quarterback Geno Smith. He popped up and had words with the sideline official, who then followed Metcalf back towards the huddle. Metcalf pointed at the official twice, which ultimately resulted in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the star wideout.

this is why DK Metcalf got a 15 yard penalty last drive pic.twitter.com/3ymVQIJisd — alex (@highlghtheaven) November 13, 2022

The penalty could have been a costly one, as a Jason Myers field goal attempt suddenly became a 55-yarder. Fortunately for the Seahawks, Myers nailed the kick. That, however, didn’t stop NFL fans from voicing their displeasure with the call to begin with.

NFL Fans Sound off On Questionable Penalty on DK Metcalf

“The ref literally followed DK Metcalf after the play, what the s— was that?” one fan asked on Twitter.

Another fan believes the official should be fined for following Metcalf after the play and baiting him into a penalty.

“Naaaaa that ref instigated that one on DK Metcalf,” the fan wrote. “The official went up to him and grabbed him for no reason. Fine that f—– official.”

Does Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady get preferential treatment? This fan thinks so, pointing out that Metcalf was flagged for doing what Brady does multiple times every game.

“DK Metcalf flagged for something Tom Brady does 55 times a game,” a Twitter user wrote.