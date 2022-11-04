NFL Fans Can’t Believe Texans and Eagles are Tied at Halftime on TNF

When looking at the Week 9 NFL slate, most assumed the “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Houston Texans (1-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) would be a blowout.

That an undefeated Eagles squad would roll into Houston and steamroll a Texans squad currently holding the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But the Texans — the Texans had other plans. After 30 minutes of the play, the two teams are knotted up at 14. The game has actually been a compelling contest and if you’ve been watching “Thursday Night Football” this season, then you know that’s a surprising statement.

“If the Texans beat the Eagles while no one was paying attention I’m going to laugh my ass off…” one Twitter user wrote.

Wanna hear a painful stat for Eagles fans?

“I’m not surprised the Eagles are having trouble tonight,” a fan wrote on Twitter. “They haven’t won a game in the state of Texas in five years.”

The Texans had 182 total yards of offense in the first half, already surpassing their four-quarter output in the Week 8 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce caused Dan Mullen to trend yet again after some tough running against Philadelphia. Pierce rushed for 88 yards on 13 carries, including a 36-yard scamper in the second quarter where he resembled a human pinball machine.

“Eagles deserve to lose this game,” another fan wrote. “If they come away with a win it’s because the Texans are that bad. This is not the looks of an undefeated team.”

Eagles Wake Up in 2nd Half

It appears the Eagles were just bored in the first half, as they opened up the final 30 minutes of play with an interception of Texans quarterback Davis Mills. With a short field, it took the Eagles just two plays to get it in for six. Receiver A.J. Brown hauled in a 17-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts to give the Eagles a 21-14 lead.