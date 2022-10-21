NFL Fans Can’t Believe They’re Watching Thursday Night Football After Saints-Cardinals Strong Start

No, NFL fans, don’t adjust your TV sets. It’s true — you just saw a touchdown on the opening drive of the Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints on “Thursday Night Football.”
Yes, it’s indeed Thursday, though you might be confused since points have been scored. For that, we have Saints quarterback Andy Dalton to thank, who heaved one downfield and found receiver Rashid Shaheed for a 53-yard score.
Not even the great Al Michaels could believe his eyes. After watching a 12-7 ballgame last Thursday between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, the Amazon Prime Video play-by-play man was stunned to see an early score.
“Is this Thursday Night Football?” Michaels asked.
Fans were quite confused as well, as it appears that we might actually hit the over on a “Thursday Night Football” game.
How ironic is it that Dalton — who came into the game 0-11 in his last eleven primetime starts on the road — is the one to break the “Thursday Night Football” curse?
This story is developing…