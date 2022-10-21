NFL Fans Can’t Believe They’re Watching Thursday Night Football After Saints-Cardinals Strong Start

No, NFL fans, don’t adjust your TV sets. It’s true — you just saw a touchdown on the opening drive of the Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints on “Thursday Night Football.”

Yes, it’s indeed Thursday, though you might be confused since points have been scored. For that, we have Saints quarterback Andy Dalton to thank, who heaved one downfield and found receiver Rashid Shaheed for a 53-yard score.

Andy Dalton drops a DIME to Rashid Shaheed and we’ve got points early on #TNF! #NOvsAZ on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/aKjbRcE0ca pic.twitter.com/NfH2w9MmIW — NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2022

Not even the great Al Michaels could believe his eyes. After watching a 12-7 ballgame last Thursday between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, the Amazon Prime Video play-by-play man was stunned to see an early score.

“Is this Thursday Night Football?” Michaels asked.

Fans were quite confused as well, as it appears that we might actually hit the over on a “Thursday Night Football” game.

10 points scored already.



Are you sure this is #Thursdaynightfootball? — H.G. (@SkiUMahGopher) October 21, 2022

It’s 7-3 on #thursdaynightfootball?

I must have passed out because apparently it’s halftime already — Chris H (@Chr1sH20) October 21, 2022

How ironic is it that Dalton — who came into the game 0-11 in his last eleven primetime starts on the road — is the one to break the “Thursday Night Football” curse?

Someone must have forgotten to tell Andy Dalton that this is a primetime game pic.twitter.com/DpXxS5HUI8 — John Breech (@johnbreech) October 21, 2022

Andy Dalton isn't supposed to be good in primetime what the — Grave Raspookio (@DrawPlayDave) October 21, 2022

This story is developing…