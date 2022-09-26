NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles

FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who has been in broadcasting since 1984.

Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several fans shared their concerns on social media, wondering if it might be best for Bradshaw to step away from the gig.

“It may be time for him to retire from broadcasting,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Had to turn it off he was messing up so much.”

Other fans were a little more sympathetic regarding Bradshaw’s highlight woes on Sunday.

“I can love Terry Bradshaw, but I can love Terry Bradshaw and still say it is time for him to turn game highlight narration over to someone else,” another social media user wrote. “It’s painful and kinda breaks my heart.”

Another viewer expressed some concern for the former Pittsburgh quarterback.

“I’m a little worried about Terry Bradshaw this season,” the user wrote.

Bradshaw joined the FOX NFL Sunday team in 1994 and has been a mainstay as a member of the studio show.

Fans Have Concerns About Terry Bradshaw, Lee Corso

Much like NFL fans voiced concerns about Terry Bradshaw on Sunday, college football fans have expressed similar concerns about College GameDay‘s Lee Corso.

The longtime analyst on ESPN‘s pregame show has also endured some on-air struggles in recent years. Some believe that the iconic GameDay analyst might be ready to step away from the job.

Rece Davis, the show’s host, defended Corso earlier this season, though.

“I would encourage the people who were, perhaps, to use your word, unkind or cruel, to reserve a little judgment,” Davis said on the Dan Le Batard Show. “He’s doing great, I speak to him regularly and this weekend in Columbus, I think you’ll see a much more comfortable environment, and you’ll see him be able to deliver, as he still does, which is remarkable. His mind is still razor sharp at the age of 87. I should be so fortunate if I’m blessed to make it far in my life.”