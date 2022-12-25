nfl-fans-concerned-after-pam-oliver-slurs-words-during-packers-dolphins-injury-report

A few NFL fans have some concerns about FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver. She didn’t sound quite like herself while on site in Miami for Sunday’s Christmas Day matchup between the Packers and Dolphins.

While giving a sideline update during Sunday’s game, Oliver slurred some of her words and talked slowly at times. Fans thought something was a little off with the longtime NFL reporter, causing some concern.

Pam Oliver sounds wasted pic.twitter.com/O5CSUC8rrS — sportsvids99 (@sportsvids991) December 25, 2022

“Pam Oliver sounds off for. Hope she’s OK,” One viewer wrote on Twitter. “Pam Oliver is definitely slurring her words…I hope she’s ok…people saying she drunk but I don’t believe that,” another fan wrote.

One NFL fan blamed the chilly weather, saying, “It’s unusually cold in Miami (right now) let her live.”

There’s been no update on Oliver’s status at this point, so hopefully she’s OK.

Sunday’s game between the Packers and Dolphins is one of three NFL contests scheduled for Christmas Day. The Broncos play the Rams at 3:30 p.m. CT and the Buccaneers battle the Cardinals at 7:20 p.m. CT.

Fans Furious When NFL Network Cuts Away From Steelers’ Franco Harris Tribute

Just days before he was scheduled to see his jersey No. 32 retired, Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris died. He was 72. Appropriately, the organization had a wonderful ceremony planned to honor the running back.

Many fans tuned into NFL Network’s coverage of Saturday’s game between the Raiders and Steelers to see that emotional tribute. However, the network cut away from the ceremony to air commercials.

Needless to say, NFL Network took some serious heat on social media for this massive misstep.

“They literally waited until the announcer said to ‘watch this tribute,’ faded to black, aaaand went to commercial,” one person said.

Another chimed in, ““Absolutely pathetic job by @nflnetwork going to commercial during Franco Harris tribute.”

Harris spent 12 of his 13 seasons in the NFL with Pittsburgh. He was a four-time Super Bowl champion and a nine-time Pro Bowl selection.