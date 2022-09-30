NFL Fans Concerned After Tua Tagovailoa’s Extremely Scary Injury on Thursday Night Football

After suffering a hard hit last week, Tua Tagovailoa was again on the ground and appeared to suffer a very scary injury on the field. In one play, he was hit below the knees and his legs twisted together as he threw. It was just a play later when he was wrapped up by a Bengals lineman and thrown to the ground.

Folks thought that Tua might have had a concussion on Sunday. Come back four days later and the quarterback suffers another major hit and it looked really bad. The NFL Player’s Association claimed they were looking into the Sunday protocol. One has to wonder if this will be of interest to the NFLPA as well.

Tua Tagovailoa just had a seizure after being thrown down to the ground hitting his head hard pic.twitter.com/f7uA1zJgjv — Interesting videos / pixs (@CrazyPixsVids) September 30, 2022

It is hard to watch that play and the aftermath. In real-time, the hit didn’t look like much. However, it clearly rattled the quarterback. He was on the ground for a while as medical personnel got him on a stretcher and taken off the field. Of course, fans are hoping that Tua Tagovailoa is going to be alright after all of this.

Fans Give Best Wishes to Tua Tagovailoa

Between what happened on Sunday and what we saw today, fans are wondering what happened. Was it smart to turn around and let him play tonight for Thursday Night Football? This fan is hoping to see Tua get better.

That was so hard to watch. Hoping Tua is okay! 🥺 https://t.co/NpKUyJRftk — Kat 🌙 (@katdog96) September 30, 2022

When you think about all the kids who grow up not being allowed to play football, their parents are a bit vindicated here. You just hate to see something like this happen and it was so jarring at the moment.

I love football! But seeing Tua on the field is every parents night mare. Idc who you are. You don't ever wanna see something happens like that. Spine/head injuries. I'm shook. I can't believe they just kept replying that over and over! #nfl. prayers for #Tua and his family — Estright101 (@steelers0999) September 30, 2022

Even Julian Edelman sent up well wishes to the Miami QB. This was a moment that the entire NFL felt, it seems. Seeing a hit like that is tough. Edelman sent a simple but sweet message out there for Tua.

Tua ❤️ — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 30, 2022

The NFL is fun. The sport of football is fun. However, it has an ugly side to it and that’s injury. Especially head injuries. No matter how hard they try to make it a safe sport, it’s still a contact sport.