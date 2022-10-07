NFL Fans Concerned as Colts RB Nyheim Hines Stumbles, Struggles to Stand After Hard Hit

Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) running back Nyheim Hines was helped off the field during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos (2-2) on “Thursday Night Football.”

Hines, starting in place of the injured Jonathan Taylor, took a hard hit from behind on the third play of the Colts’ opening drive. Hines immediately stumbled as he tried to get up and needed assistance from teammates to stay upright. Members of the Colts training staff came rushing onto the field and took Hines to the locker room. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Hines is out for the remainder of the game due to the NFL‘s concussion protocol.

Frightening scene with Nyheim Hines after taking a big hitpic.twitter.com/dUA2weN470 — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) October 7, 2022

Nyheim Hines Shows Signs of ‘Gross Motor Instability’

Hines’ injury comes after a week of discussion concerning the league’s concussion protocols. It was just last Thursday when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked and thrown down like a rag doll by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa had to be stretchered off the field and was later diagnosed with a concussion. Just four days prior, the NFL’s concussion protocols came into question after Tagovailoa stumbled after taking a late hit in the Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa bounced back up but it was immediately clear he was not OK. He had trouble staying on his feet and fell to the ground. He got back up on his own before his teammates grabbed him and restricted him from taking anymore steps. The training staff came onto the field and subsequently took him back into the locker room. He passed the concussion check and returned in the second half of Miami’s 21-19 victory. The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing Tagovailoa was fired this past week.

Mike Garafalo of NFL Network noted after Hines’ injury that the NFL and NFLPA have not finalized new concussion protocols. The two parties, however, issued a joint statement this week regarding “gross motor instability.” Hines showed obvious signs of gross motor instability, effectively taking him out of the game.

With Hines out, it will be the Phillip Lindsay-Deon Jackson show for Indianapolis against Denver.