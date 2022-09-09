NFL Fans Confused by ‘National Anthem’ Performance Ahead of Rams vs. Bills Game

In the moments leading up to kickoff between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams to open the 2022 NFL season, fans were treated to a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Grammy-nominated artist Halle Bailey performed the song, also known as the “Black National Anthem.”
Some fans watching at home were left confused by the rendition, chiming in on Twitter with their thoughts. One user claimed the “Black National Anthem” only serves to divide the country.
Another was wondering why fans in attendance treated the song as if it was the actual National Anthem.
Timing of the Song Leaves Fans Confused
A common theme in fans’ confusion was the timing of the song. It was played just moments before the league held a moment of silence to recognize the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch.
The irony of it all stood out to one Twitter user.
Others, however, enjoyed the performance for what it was and were complimentary of Bailey.