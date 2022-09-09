NFL Fans Confused by ‘National Anthem’ Performance Ahead of Rams vs. Bills Game

In the moments leading up to kickoff between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams to open the 2022 NFL season, fans were treated to a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Grammy-nominated artist Halle Bailey performed the song, also known as the “Black National Anthem.”

Some fans watching at home were left confused by the rendition, chiming in on Twitter with their thoughts. One user claimed the “Black National Anthem” only serves to divide the country.

F you @NFL your black national anthem only serves to divide this country!!! I’ll wait for the actual National anthem to play before I unmute someone I’ve never heard of. — LGBFJB (@LGBFJB1168) September 9, 2022

Another was wondering why fans in attendance treated the song as if it was the actual National Anthem.

I was just so confused about what was being sung before the Rams vs Bills and it is the “black national anthem” (their words, not mine) and people are actually standing with their hand over their heart as if this is our recognized national anthem. 🤔 — MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@stillunwoke17) September 9, 2022

Timing of the Song Leaves Fans Confused

A common theme in fans’ confusion was the timing of the song. It was played just moments before the league held a moment of silence to recognize the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch.

A moment of silence for the colonizing racist immediately after Lift Every Voice And Sing. How . . . NFL of them. I just yell laughed at my TV set. — Hairy Chafin' (@Trevor_Adams) September 9, 2022

The irony of it all stood out to one Twitter user.

It's crazy that they did a rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" right before a moment of silence for a British monarch… — Connor Hope (@HoopsHopeCBB) September 9, 2022

Others, however, enjoyed the performance for what it was and were complimentary of Bailey.