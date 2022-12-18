NFL Fans Feel Ripped Off by Seemingly Snowless Bills-Dolphins Game in Buffalo

NFL fans were expecting to see the second coming of the Ice Bowl in the Week 15 tilt between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins Saturday night.

Nearly a quarter through, and no Ice Bowl. No snow at that, as the forecast of 70-100% chance of snow for the duration of the game has been a myth thus far. Instead, it’s a 31-degree night at Highmark Stadium — nearly perfect football weather for some.

Fans watching at home, however, were expecting a blizzard. With no blizzard in sight, fans aren’t as invested into the AFC East matchup as they thought they would be.

“I tuned in to the Bills game to watch Buffalo in the snow and you can’t even tell it’s been snowing and there’s not a flak to be seen,” one fan tweeted. “What is this?”

Apparently, the only visible snow is what came down overnight and into the morning, which remains on the seats at Highmark Stadium. That would also be the only snow to hit the field in the first quarter. When Buffalo scored, Bills mafia collectively hurled snowballs into the end zone.

Not a blizzard, but at least it’s something…

“Where’s the snow in Buffalo?” another fan asked. “I was told we were going to get to see a snow game.”

Dolphins Dodge a Bullet With Snowless Game vs. Bills

The Dolphins, who typically play in 80-100 degree-weather, have to be thrilled to be playing without any precipitation such as snow. Head coach Mike McDaniel has been able to run his normal offense, though the run game has led the way.

As of midway through the second quarter, the Dolphins have 108 yards on the ground, 101 coming from Raheem Mostert. The Bills, however, hold a 14-6 lead. Josh Allen has completed 11-of-14 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns.