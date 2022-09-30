NFL Fans Furious About Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football Broadcast… Again

Another week of NFL Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, and… fans are still having issues with their broadcast quality. From buffering to audio desyncing and more. It’s enough to make you think it might not just be the internet quality of the folks watching at home.

If there is one thing that NFL fans can’t stand, it’s having their game messed with. You hate to miss that big play of the game because Amazon’s service isn’t up to snuff. It has been enough to cause complaints for almost an entire month now.

This is what Thursday night is going to be known for moving forward. Will we see people turn the TV off and find other ways to watch?

Over on Twitter, you can see all of the folks that are having problems with the quality. They have found a common cause with their fellow fans having issues on Amazon. Thursday Night Football just isn’t what it used to be.

Oh my god the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football stream is freezing, lagging, completely cutting out. Nonstop. Anyone else having issues? — Katie Camlin (@katie_cammm) September 30, 2022

Seriously, watching two quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa battle it out, buffering is the last thing that you want to have. With how much Amazon is worth and how much people pay for the service, they expect something better than what they are currently getting.

@PrimeVideo Why is the Amazon prime picture distorted for Thursday night football? — Robert Calcione (@RCalcione) September 30, 2022

As for this fan, they know that a hardwired connection would be best. However, in this day and age, it really is wild that WiFi just doesn’t cut it. Folks stream all kinds of things now from shows to movies and live TV – what’s up with Thursday Night Football?

Thursday night football sucks ass on Amazon prime unless your TV is hardwired to the internet 😑 😒 — kirk (@kirkthe3rd) September 30, 2022

Week after week and people are still having problems with the broadcast. This week’s Bengals and Dolphins game could be the best Thursday Night Football game we have had up to this point. Fans are dying to just watch a game without having to worry about the broadcast messing up. That’s all they are asking for.

Besides, those Cincinnati uniforms are too good to have issues like buffering messing that up. Those uniforms deserve 4k high-def coverage at all times. Let’s get some of that Bezos space money invested into the broadcast.