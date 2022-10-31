NFL Fans Furious at FOX for Using Kanye West Music During Games

FOX’s NFL coverage is under scrutiny this weekend. The network used music from Kanye West (now known as Ye) during its broadcast of select games during Week 8, causing a lot of outrage on social media.

One example came during Sunday’s Chicago Bears–Dallas Cowboys contest, when FOX incorporated Ye’s song All of the Lights into a highlight.

Of the many companies & organizations who distanced themselves from Kanye West's music this week, Fox was apparently not one of them. pic.twitter.com/oRarq1HZMD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 30, 2022

Several fans expressed disgust and disappointment in FOX’s decision to air the song during Sunday’s games. Ye has recently faced serious backlash for several antisemitic remarks.

“Wow, (FOX) just opted to play a Kanye song as they cut to commercial,” one upset Twitter user wrote. “At this stage, they’re making a conscious decision to reward Ye with a royalties check, despite his reprehensible racist & antisemitic remarks. I guess (FOX Sports) is really tryna be (FOX News) now?”

“God why the hell is FOX playing Kanye as Bears bumper music?” another on social media added.

Another Twitter user said, “FOX playing Kanye going into break this week is a choice.”

Whether it was just a lack of awareness or not, fans across the NFL weren’t happy with FOX on Sunday. We’ll see if the network opts for different soundtracks for Week 9 games.

Companies Cut Ties with Kanye West

Multiple companies disassociated with Ye following the music artist’s antisemitic remarks in recent weeks. According to EconomicTimes.com, the rapper has lost over $1 billion in deals.

Companies like Adidas, GAP, JPMorgan Chase and others have disassociated with Ye.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement Tuesday, via ESPN. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”