nfl-fans-in-awe-of-ravens-qb-lamar-jackson-on-monday-night-football

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is doing spectacular things against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Then again, that’s his NFL thing.

But how about this play? How do you describe this action? Jackson eluded one Saints defender, who grabbed him by the shoulder pads. Then he broke at least three more tackles downfield. Quarterbacks aren’t supposed to be able to slice through the heart of an NFL defense — with their legs.

Peyton Manning, who is manning the ManningCast, said of Jackson: “Young QBs don’t watch that. That is not normal. … Lamar Jackson is different.”

Another fan raved “Imagine thinking Lamar Jackson was almost brought down.”

Then another NFL fan talked about Jackson’s overall game:

“Not enough praise for how effortless Lamar Jackson’s throws are. Dude looks like he’s barely throwing and he puts a dart to DeSean Jackson for 23 yards over a defender. He’s unreal as a passer and I hope it stops getting overshadowed by his running.”

Jackson led the Ravens to a 14-3 halftime lead over the Saints. He threw for 121 yards and a touchdown. That score was a special one as a career benchmark. His 24-yard pass to rookie tight end Isaiah Likely was the 100th of Jackson’s five-year career.

Plus, Jackson ran for 39 on five carries. The rushing total also was a team high. The Saints defense needed to deal with a not-so-classic offense. The Ravens used Jackson in quarterback sweeps, draws and zone reads. And those sorts of plays likely will continue in the second half as Baltimore tries for its sixth win.

And Jackson was a perfect 5-for-5 on the Ravens’ second offensive possession of the game. He completed passes to five different players, including DeSean Jackson, who was making his Baltimore debut.