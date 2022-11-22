NFL Fans Light Up During Grupo Firme’s Monday Night Football Halftime Show

How about that for an NFL halftime show? The Mexican band Grupo Firme rocked the stage and American fans were just as impressed by their energy. Outside of the Super Bowl, there are times when these halftime shows are just lacking something. This performance gave fans something different.

This was a strange moment in NFL history. The American fans seemed to love the performance, but those that have more knowledge of Mexican regional music thought differently. If you thought you heard booing during that performance, you might have.

The crowd at Estadio Azteca was split about 50-50 with many singing along and others jeering Grupo Firme. It wasn’t boring, that’s for sure.

Fans Lose It Over Grupo Firme During Halftime

So, if you want to know, Grupo Firme is a Mexican Regional band. Based out of Tijuana, the group has been around since 2014. They play Banda music and are also associated with the Norteño genre. They use brass and wind instruments and have socially relevant lyrics.

Whatever it is, fans enjoyed listening to it.

“That halftime show in Mexico was so sick,” one fan said.

If you are unfamiliar with the Mexican music scene, then Grupo Firme is not on your radar. But they are massively popular. Like, more than 13 million streams a month on Spotify popular. To put it in perspective, that’s on par with acts like Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen here in the states.

That means they have some haters as well as a ton of supporters.

“Did the Mexican crowd just boo the whole halftime show? Totally unfamiliar with what is and isn’t popular in Mexico, but they didn’t seem to like that guy,” another fan tweeted.

Of course, there are people out there that didn’t like the music. That happens. It wasn’t just folks in the crowd. But people were pretty high on it. Hearing new music is a great experience, and even if you don’t know what the lyrics are, it can fill you with energy.

“Halftime show rocked my world,” another viewer said.

For all the misses that the NFL has had during halftime shows, this was not one. The league got the pick down right it seems and people in Mexico and the United States enjoyed watching. That’s how you do an international game.