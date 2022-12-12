NFL Fans Lose It After Bill Clinton Apparently Falls Asleep During Giants-Eagles Game

Former United States President Bill Clinton was on hand for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 48-22 victory over the New York Giants Sunday.

Clinton watched from a suite inside MetLife Stadium, though he didn’t appear to be too enthused by the action taking place in front of him. Fans in the suite over filmed Clinton apparently taking a power nap while the league’s best team went to work.

Bill Clinton was at the Eagles/Giants game yesterday at MetLife and apparently fell asleep lmfao

pic.twitter.com/lGRXdLbWYB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 12, 2022

Seeing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, the MVP-favorite, in person wasn’t enough to keep the 76-year-old invested and NFL fans were quick to dunk on him for it.

“He’s old and the Giants were getting their asses kicked,” one fan pointed out on Twitter.

Fair…although, for someone like Clinton, who travels a lot, any sort of downtime could be worthy of a nap.

“Understandable,” another fan wrote. “People like him travel a whole lot, and it’s often international. So jet lag is a common malady.”

Some would say Clinton resembled the Giants’ defense: uninspired and asleep at the wheel. Clinton did show up in a Giants hat, however, meaning like the rest of the New York faithful, Sunday’s blowout loss was hard to watch.

“I don’t blame him, that game was tough to watch,” one fan wrote.

Giants’ Winless Streak Continues With Bill Clinton in Attendance

Even with Clinton in attendance, the Giants struggled — as they have for the past month of the season. At one point, New York carried a 7-2 record with the playoffs in sight. The Giants’ playoff hopes are now fading, as Sunday’s loss was their third in five games.

Outmatched would be a useful word to describe the performance as the Giants were out-gained, 437-304. New York must turn the page as a “Sunday Night Football” tilt against NFC East rival the Washington Commanders looms in Week 15.

“I think that’s something that we’ve stressed since day one: There’s no room for excuses. There are a bunch of explanations. We got beat. They outcoached us. They outplayed us,” head coach Brian Daboll said after the game, per ESPN. “And we got to get ready to go soon; the season’s winding down here, and we got an important one on Sunday.”