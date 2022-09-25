NFL Fans Lose It Over Crazy Week 3 Witching Hour

The third week of the NFL season has been nothing short of incredible. Sunday’s “Witching Hour,” is already the best of the year, with six games coming down to the final drive.

Chicago defeated Houston 23-20 on a game-winning field goal. Indianapolis upset Kansas City 20-17 thanks to some late-game heroics from Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. The Bills and Dolphins provided plenty of fireworks, as well.

https://twitter.com/NFL_Memes/status/1574127666810216450

Fans across the country couldn’t decide which games to watch on Sunday, with so many exciting finishes coming at the “Witching Hour.” Plenty of reactions hit social media during the intense final minutes of those early afternoon contests.

Holy shit! Bills and chiefs go down.

Witching hour doesn't disappoint! — slyde (@slydetbh) September 25, 2022

Fans might’ve had trouble picking which game to watch, but they weren’t disappointed, regardless of channel selection. With so many great finishes, it was impossible to go wrong.

The witching hour brings me so much joy. — ThaNardDawg has 💎🤲🏼 & 🏆🏆 (@ThaNardDawg) September 25, 2022

With all that excitement came some exhaustion, too. Some fans needed a nap after that last hour of early afternoon games from Sunday.

The witching hour really did me in today….. 😅 #NFL — Monty B (@monty_babers) September 25, 2022

Regardless of what happens the rest of the day, NFL fans had enough excitement during the “Witching Hour” to last them an entire week.

Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs Lose in NFL’s Week 3

Two of the AFC’s top contenders suffered losses on Sunday, part of the reason this week’s “Witching Hour” proved to be so exciting. The Kansas City Chiefs lost a nail-biter to the Indianapolis Colts while the Buffalo Bills dropped a hard-fought contest to the Miami Dolphins.

After trailing the Colts early, Kansas City took a 14-10 lead into halftime and led for all but 24 seconds of the second half. Indianapolis put together a 16-play, 76-yard drive capped by 12-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Jelani Woods with 24 seconds to get its first win of the season.

In Miami, the Bills never trailed until the final 10 minutes of Sunday’s game. A three-yard run from Chase Edmonds gave the Dolphins a 21-17 advantage in the final quarter. While Buffalo had its chances, it wasn’t able to overcome the deficit.

Both Kansas City and Buffalo dropped to 2-1 on the season.