NFL Fans Are Loving the Carolina Panthers All Black Uniforms and Helmets

If you’re tuned into “Thursday Night Football,” then you probably notice that the Carolina Panthers (2-7) look a little different.

Carolina, known for its unique color scheme, has introduced a heavy dose of black for the NFC South divisional matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5). The Panthers are wearing black tops and bottoms, complimented by a new all-black helmet that features a small amount of Carolina blue.

The helmet is a hit and is drawing rave reviews on social media.

=”These are the best uniforms the Panthers have ever had,” one Twitter user wrote. “Hands down.”

ESPN analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark certainly agrees.

“These fricking @Panthers uniforms are A-M-A-Z-I-N-G!!!” Clark tweeted.

In a time where uniform changes are commonplace, the Panthers have largely worn the same set since their inception in 1995. Some might say the uniforms are getting stale and need a revamp. The all-black look provides just that, even if it’s just a slight spin-off of the original.

“Can someone remind me why exactly the Panthers decided to wear white jerseys for nine straight weeks?” a fan asked. “These uniforms almost make up for it. Almost.”

Panthers Approve of New-Look Uniforms

Not only are the uniforms popular amongst fans, but the players themselves love the new look. Ahead of Thursday’s game, Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn said the new uniforms would “set the tone” for the team when they came out of the tunnel. Defensive end Brian Burns, meanwhile, said the uniforms would bring out the Panthers’ “evil side.”

“Sometimes guys tap into an alter ego depending on what they’re wearing,” Burns told Panthers.com. “Whenever a team wears all black, or black accessories, it just brings out that dog in them, the evil side.”