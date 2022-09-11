NFL Fans in New York’s MetLife Stadium Join in to Sing National Anthem on 9/11 Home Opener: VIDEO

The NFL kicked off in earnest on Sunday, and it was the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Fans at MetLife Stadium in New York sang the national anthem together in unison to commemorate the occasion. The anthem wasn’t performed by any big celebrity. Instead, it was NYPD officer Brianna Fernandez that led the stadium in singing the song. Check out the moving moment below.

On the 21st anniversary of #September11, fans at MetLife honor and remember with a rousing rendition of the National Anthem. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FiGZbs8HNo — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022

“On the 21st anniversary of September 11, fans at MetLife honor and remember with a rousing rendition of the National Anthem,” the NFL posted to its official Twitter account.

The game is between the hometown New York Jets and the Baltimore Ravens. The stadium is just ten miles from the site of Ground Zero. It was quite a moving scene in East Rutherford. The crowd of around 82,000 joined together for the song as an American flag filled the field space below.

One fan in attendance shared a photo from his seat.

Whole entire crowd at MetLife just sung the national anthem together in honor of 9/11. Got legitimate chills. pic.twitter.com/Q6obnDmcv1 — Will Hansen ✌️ (@whansen_) September 11, 2022

“Whole entire crowd at MetLife just sung the national anthem together in honor of 9/11. Got legitimate chills,” he captioned a photo of the flag on the field.

National Anthem Not the Only NFL Tribute This Weekend

There were numerous tributes to open NFL games across the country this weekend. And they were for a lot of different things. On Thursday’s kickoff, fans had a moment of silence to honor the memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Today in Houston, the Texans hosted the Uvalde High School football team to pay tribute to the shooting victims from the Texas school. They also wore “Uvalde Strong” stickers on their helmets. The moment was in honor of 19 students and two teachers that were shot earlier this year. The team joined H-E-B to pay for the high school team to travel the 280 miles from Uvalde to Houston. Earlier this year, they donated $400,000 to Robb Elementary School.