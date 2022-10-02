NFL Fans React to Saquon Barkley Playing QB for the Giants After Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor Go Down

Saquon Barkley can, quite literally, do it all. The running back was forced to take over at quarterback in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and Chicago Bears.

Late in Sunday’s contest, both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor suffered injuries, keeping them on the sideline for a period of time. That forced Giants head coach Brian Daboll to call upon Barkley, who is the team’s third-string quarterback.

Barkley didn’t throw any passes and New York ran out of the Wildcat formation during that stretch. The biggest key? There were no major mistakes and the Giants escaped with a 20-12 victory over the Bears.

It’s pretty uncommon to see a starting running back turn into the team’s best option under center. We saw plenty of reaction on social media because of the strange turn of events at MetLife Stadium in Week 4.

SAQUON BARKLEY IS AT QUARTERBACK. — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) October 2, 2022

“Saquon Barkley playing QB is THE most Giants thing ever,” one person said on Twitter.

Saquon Barkley playing QB is THE most Giants thing ever. — NYGcrush (@NYGcrush) October 2, 2022

Others expressed some excitement about Barkley getting his shot at quarterback — even though he wasn’t throwing the ball 40 yards down the field.

Saquon Barkley QB1!!! — G Chillers 🥶🍻💯 (@marinest21) October 2, 2022

Barkley’s time spent under center wasn’t his biggest achievement of the day. He totaled 146 yards on 31 carries and caught two passes for 16 yards. He looked like one of the most explosive players in the NFL on Sunday.

Thanks to his strong start to the year, the Giants sit 3-1 on the season.

Saquon Barkley’s Impressive Play Goes Viral

Before Saquon Barkley had to jump into the quarterback role, the running back recorded one of the most impressive plays of Week 4. In the second quarter, the former Penn State standout turned a 15-yard loss into a 15-yard gain.

Barkley caught a pass behind the line of scrimmage, absorbed a hit then raced across the field, found a gap and picked up 15 yards. Not too many plays of 20 yards or less go viral, but that’s just shows how impressive the run was against the Bears.

The Saquon Barkley we all know. pic.twitter.com/wom1OH7nke — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2022

Through the first four games of the NFL season, Barkley has piled up 463 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He’s a huge reason why the Giants own a 3-1 record.