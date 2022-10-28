NFL Fans React to Tom Brady Breaking Silence on Divorce from Gisele Bündchen

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially announced Friday that he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Brady released a statement on Instagram, confirming TMZ Sports’ story from Friday morning.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spend together,” Brady wrote. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. [We] will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

NFL fans are stunned at the announcement, with many chiming in with their thoughts on social media.

NFL Fans React to Tom Brady’s Divorce Statement

“As a man currently going through a divorce with kids, let’s give the man his privacy regardless of the choices he *may* have made,” one Twitter user wrote. “I hate Tom Brady just as much as the next guy. But pain is pain. No matter the person. Good vibes to you sir!”

Others, however, weren’t as easy on seven-time Super Bowl champion. With reports indicating that the two split over Brady’s decision to pull a 180 on his brief 40-day retirement, many are questioning his choice to choose football over family.

“Imagine being as old as he is and choosing football over ur family?” one fan tweeted. “Guy literally shattered his family to a have maybe a few more years of football. At least [Aaron] Rodgers has the decency to just not have a family.”

Others pointed out the Buccaneers’ struggles, in which they have lost three-in-a-row and four-of-five. The latest loss came on “Thursday Night Football,” — a 27-22 Baltimore Ravens victory. Brady completed 26-of-44 passes for 325 yards with one touchdown.

“Bro lost his whole family to lose to the Carolina Panthers and be 3-5,” one fan wrote.