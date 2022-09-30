nfl-fans-rip-amazon-over-tua-tagovailoa-replays-after-brutal-hit

During the Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals last night, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury in the second quarter. The 24-year-old QB was slammed to the ground, hit his head, and was eventually carried off the field on a stretcher. Following the incident, Amazon’s broadcast of the TNF game was heavily criticized for repeatedly replaying the brutal hit and its aftermath.

Under most injury circumstances, networks don’t replay the hits or the injury over and over. Most often, if viewers didn’t catch it live, they may not see a replay at all. That wasn’t the case on Thursday night as Amazon’s coverage of the game showed replays of Tua Tagovailoa getting sacked and the aftermath many times.

In fact, NFL fans ripped the streaming service for the repeated replays. Many thought it was insensitive since Tua Tagovailoa clearly sustained a serious head injury. Following the intense hit, the Dolphins quarterback lied still on the ground, hands curled up in the air. Many also thought he was having a seizure on the field after suffering a previous head injury during Sunday’s game as well. Fans, NFL players, and sports reporters alike took notice and criticized Amazon’s coverage on Twitter.

“Stop showing the replays. Please,” Arizona Cardinals star defensive end J.J. Watt wrote on Twitter.

The discussion from Michaels and Herbstreit has been OK and credit to them for quoting a doctor rather than speculating. But Amazon needs to answer for the decision to show the replay so many times. Felt gratuitous and invasive and unnecessary. — Lindsay Jones

“Tua didn’t need to play on Thursday. Amazon didn’t need to zoom in and replay it in slow motion. Just an amazing amount of insensitivity from so many people,” RJ Ochoa tweeted about Tua Tagovailoa.

“Also STOP showing the replay Amazon,” Jordan Schultz said on Twitter. “And STOP showing him lying there on the ground — this doesn’t need to be re-aired throughout the game either, nor should it be.”

Dolphins Head Coach Defends Handling of Tua Tagovailoa Injuries

As mentioned, this was the second head injury the quarterback suffered in less than a week. Most fans and analysts assumed he sustained a concussion on Sunday. Therefore most shared the opinion that Tua shouldn’t suit up for Thursday’s matchup in Cincinnati.

After Miami lost 27-15 to Cincinnati, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed reporters in the post-game press conference. He defended the team’s handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s head injuries while answering reporters’ questions. McDaniel also shared that the organization followed all league protocols.

“Otherwise we would have reported a head injury,” McDaniel said after the TNF game. “That’s why the NFL has these protocols, and there’s not, like every single NFL game that is played, there’s an independent specialist that specializes in specialty brain matter. For me, as long as I’m coaching here, I’m not gonna fudge that whole situation. If there’s any sort of inclination that someone has a concussion, they go into concussion protocol, and it’s very strict. People don’t vary or stray. We don’t mess with that. Never have, and as long as I’m the head coach, that will never be an issue you guys have to worry about.”

Mike McDaniel explains why Tua was cleared to play. Says he got all checkups, including independent doctor clearing. They didn’t misreport injury.



Mike McDaniel explains why Tua was cleared to play. Says he got all checkups, including independent doctor clearing. They didn't misreport injury.

"We don't mess with that. Never have. As long as I'm the head coach that'll never be an issue you guys will have to worry about."

Thankfully, medics took Tua Tagovailoa to a nearby hospital for further evaluation after the injury. Broadcasters reported that Tua was conscious and able to move all of his extremities to the relief of many. In addition, the Dolphins shared an update of their own last night. The team said doctors discharged Tua from the hospital and that he would be able to fly back to Miami with his teammates.