NFL Fans Roast AT&T Stadium After Sun Seemingly Prevents Big Cowboys Play… Again

The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) defeated the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2), 40-34, in Week 16 Saturday, though the margin of victory could have been even larger.

Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup dropped a would-be touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott in the final minutes of the second half, though extenuating circumstances were at hand. Gallup was blinded by the sun peaking through the opposite end zone of AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys and NFL fans were wondering how a $1.3 billion stadium could have such a major flaw.

“Yet another Cowboys touchdown prevented by the fact that [Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones built his billion-dollar stadium without considering where the sun would be during games,” one Twitter user wrote.

The Cowboys settled for a field goal as the two teams entered the half with Philadelphia leading, 20-17. Had the pass to Gallup occurred just a few minutes later, it could have been advantage Cowboys.

“Timing is everything,” another fan pointed out. “That corner of the end zone where Michael Gallup couldn’t see the football because of the sun… is now entirely shaded, just a few short minutes later.”

Many have fired their criticism towards Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“Man Jerry needs to add curtains cause that sun glare only hurts the Cowboys,” one fan tweeted.

Cowboys Recapture Momentum in Win Over Eagles

Fresh off clinching a playoff berth in the NFC, the Cowboys recaptured the momentum lost in the 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) the week prior. Dallas’ offense topped 40 points for the fourth time this season, aided by Prescott.

Prescott completed 27-of-35 passes for 347 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

“As we’ve talked about all year long, that’s our mantra – resiliency,” Prescott said after the game. “And I think tonight was a great example of that. Down 10 points in the first half, able to respond. Down 10 in the second half, able to respond… This is a bunch of guys that are focused as hell.”