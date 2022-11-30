NFL Fans Roast Jeff Saturday for Old Tweet After Questionable Clock Management

An old tweet of Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) interim head coach Jeff Saturday has resurfaced following his questionable clock management on the final drive of the the 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) in Week 12 on “Monday Night Football.”

We talking clock management in the morning…again @GetUpESPN — Jeff Saturday (@SaturdayJeff) September 28, 2021

Saturday, then a member of ESPN‘s “Get Up,” tweeted on Sept. 27, 2021: “We talking clock management in the morning…again @GetUpESPN.”

Well, talk shows around the country were talking about it again Tuesday morning — this time about Saturday’s own clock management. Needing a touchdown to keep the game alive, the Colts faced a second-and-17 at the Steelers’ 40-yard line with 59 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Flushed out of the pocket, quarterback Matt Ryan scrambled for 14 yards to bring up a third-and-3.

Saturday, who had three timeouts at his disposal, declined to call one. The Colts struggled to line up quickly to catch Pittsburgh off-guard and running back Jonathan Taylor was stuffed for no-gain. The decision not to call a timeout cost the Colts precious seconds and led to them needing to convert to a fourth-and-3 to stay alive, which they did not do.

Fans quickly dug up Saturday’s old tweet and flooded his mentions.

“Love ya Jeff but yikes,” one Colts fan tweeted.

Saturday is only three games into his coaching tenure, but fans aren’t giving him the benefit of the doubt.

“Didn’t talk about it enough,” another fan wrote.

Jeff Saturday Speaks Out on Not Calling Timeout

Speaking with the media Tuesday, Saturday said he regrets not using a timeout on the Colts’ final drive. Saturday called it a “learning experience” after reviewing the tape.

“I wish I had that third down back and, in all honesty, wish I’d used the timeout,” Saturday said. “Just looking at it on film… from a time perspective, I felt good. But you could tell we were in disarray. I just didn’t have a great feel.”

Tuesday’s comments were a reversal of the ones he gave immediately following the game.

“I thought we had plenty of time,” Saturday said Monday. “We still had timeouts. I wasn’t really concerned. When he was going down, I couldn’t tell where they were going to [mark] Ryan from going down… I expected us to get on the ball and have another play a little bit quicker than that. This wasn’t a press for time. We just didn’t make enough plays.”