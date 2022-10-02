NFL Fans Roast Kai Fairbairn’s Hilariously Bad 46-Yard Field Goal Attempt: VIDEO

Houston Texans kicker Kai Fairbairn attempted a 46-yarder in the first quarter of their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. In front of the home crowd, Fairbairn kicked and missed—badly.

In this hilarious attempt, Fairbairn hooks the field goal wide left—and we mean wide left.

NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson speculated that the ball had been tipped at the line. Perhaps the wind carried it to the left. However, one thing’s for certain: the attempt was no good, and it was no good by a mile.

“This might be the worst field goal attempt ever,” the video’s caption reads.

Kai Fairbairn’s botched attempt can be viewed below.

This might be the worst field goal attempt ever 😭 pic.twitter.com/nrGvAPjXlS — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 2, 2022

Tons of fans, including upset Texans fans, responded to the awful kick online.

“That Texans Field goal LMAO,” one person wrote.

One angry Texans fan voiced their frustration with the franchise on Twitter. “Bruh. The worst field goal miss of the season…. How are the Texans always f****** up the little things?”

“Bro i just saw the video of that texans field goal attempt you have to be joking me,” another Houston fan tweeted.

Nothing represents the Texans more than that horrible field goal attempt pic.twitter.com/Yr189bt2nE — Cristina (@PinkValkyrie) October 2, 2022

“Nothing represents the Texans more than that horrible field goal attempt,” another wrote.

“Hard to kick a worse field goal than this one. Yikes texans,” a final fan said.

Kai Faibairn’s History With the Houston Texans

Ka’imi Fairbairn was born in Kailua, Hawaii in 1994. In high school at Punahou School, he didn’t initially play football. He didn’t see himself playing and tried out for water polo instead. Apparently, he almost drowned during tryouts and realized he wasn’t a proficient enough swimmer to succeed in the sport. He then went back to football. He was named second-team all-state as a sophomore. In his junior and senior years, he earned first-team all-state. Fairbairn was also teammates with NFL star DeForest Buckner. He came out of high school ranked as the No. 4 kicker recruit in the country.

Faibairn played college football for the UCLA Bruins. He became a consensus first-team All-American as a senior. He also won the Lou Groza Award in 2015, awarded to the country’s top placekicker.

Since Fairbairn earned the starting kicking job as a true freshman and started throughout his career, Fairbairn became the Pac-12 Conference record holder for the most career points scored.

However, Fairbairn went undrafted out of college. He then signed with Houston as a free agent. As a rookie, he sat out due to injury. In 2017, he was named the team’s starting kicker.

On March 10, 2020, Fairbairn signed a four-year, $17.65 million contract with the Texans.

On September 8, 2021, Fairbairn was placed on injured reserve. He was then activated on October 2, 2021.

Last season, on December 12, 2021, Fairbairn made a career-long 61-yard field goal against the Seahawks. The field goal also set a Texans’ franchise record for longest field goal made.