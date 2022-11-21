NFL Fans Roast the Minnesota Vikings After Getting Embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys

Who saw the Dallas Cowboys beating the snot out of the Minnesota Vikings? This game wasn’t close not even for a minute. Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ defense were dominant. Dak Prescott and the offense, along with Cooper Rush, put up points, and it was all Dallas all night. NFL fans were ruthless.

As for the Vikings and Kirk Cousins, things didn’t go so well. In fact, both teams had their backup QBs in at some point this game. After a seven-game win streak, the ride is over for Minnesota. The Dallas Cowboys would not be stopped in any phase of the game on Sunday.

This final touchdown in the third quarter punctuated what was a dominant performance for the offense.

Second effort leads to Zeke's second TD 😤



Fans were left either in a state of disarray or jubilation. Dallas fans and pretty much every other fan besides the Vikings loyal were clowning on the team. A free-for-all on Twitter for fans to vent and make jokes.

NFL Fans Lose Their Minds As Dallas Cowboys Beat Vikings Down

Really, this was an embarrassing loss for the Vikings. The Dallas Cowboys could have derailed their season. If this team doesn’t respond next week, that is. It can be demoralizing for a Super Bowl hopeful to lose a game in this manner.

“I don’t want to hear ‘it happens after a big win…'” one fan said. “IT SHOULD NOT HAPPEN!!! Because guess what, playoffs are big game, no matter what! Big wins should either keep the momentum up or spark momentum, not the opposite.”

That’s the perspective from Minnesota’s side. When it comes to everyone else in the NFL, it was laughs and jokes.

“Ha ha ha now the losing streak begins Vikings choke lol!! 40-3 what a butt whopping the real queens showed up today,” a fan said in reply to a Vikings tweet after the game.

“Damn the Cowboys killed the Vikings lmao,” another fan summarized.

This might have been the most embarrassing loss any team has taken this season. The Vikings are supposed to be Super Bowl contenders. They can’t go around getting blown out 40-3 and still consider themselves contenders. The Dallas Cowboys now look like the best team in football.