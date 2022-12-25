nfl-fans-roast-russell-wilson-after-terrible-start-to-broncos-rams-christmas-day-game

It is not going to be a Merry Christmas for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos and NFL fans are letting them know about it. As the Broncos began their game against the Los Angeles Rams, things never got going for the Broncos. This Rams defense locked him down.

Baker Mayfield is making Russell Wilson look like the backup quarterback. Instead, Wilson is throwing two interceptions in the first quarter while on a $245 million contract. Let’s not forget that this is the Nickelodeon game.

That means that when Wilson threw his second interception of the day, Patrick Star from Spongebob was on the call. Yes, I am serious. It made it to where fans just couldn’t contain themselves. It was Hall of Fame worthy.

Bobby Wagner picking off Russell Wilson with Patrick Star on the call is hands down the greatest moment of the season. https://t.co/14jqVt69Ll — Eric Hansman (@EricHansman) December 25, 2022

This wasn’t the only fan that had a good time clowning on Russell Wilson. This season has shown that he isn’t the same quarterback that he was in Seattle.

How Bad is Russell Wilson? Fans Weigh In

Watching the Rams go up 17-3 on the Broncos in just one quarter was wild. We know that the Broncos are bad. We know that Russell Wilson is not very good this season. But starting 4/7 for 57 yards and two interceptions – that’s unacceptable. It’s laughable.

“Russell Wilson statline HAHAHAHA,” a fan put simply.

Others have sympathy for the quarterback.

“I honestly feel sorry for [Russell Wilson] he gets all the heat for a team that overall isn’t very good,” a fan noted. That’s showing some generosity to Wilson on Christmas day.

Let’s just think about where Wilson ranks in the NFL right now in terms of quarterbacks… Tom Brady is 45 and slinging it better than Wilson this season. To give that some more context, Wilson is 34. One looks a lot better than the other.

“Who knew Russell Wilson could look worse than Tom Brady…and Tom Brady 45,” a fan pointed out.

Christmas is a time to forgive, celebrate, and come together. The Rams are able to do that so far today on Christmas. As for Russell Wilson and the Broncos, today is going to feel like getting a big lump of coal in their pockets.

The 2023 season cannot get here soon enough for Denver. But where will Russell Wilson end up?