NFL Fans Slam Aaron Rodgers After Packers’ Rough Loss to the Lions

Aaron Rodgers had a very bad day, to go along with a string of very bad Sundays. He won’t soon forget what unfolded against the Detroit Lions. Plus, social media won’t allow the QB amnesia.

Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions, 15-9. Let’s list all the bad facts. For one, the score was hideous for a team with Aaron Rodgers, who supposedly still is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. And the Packers lost to the Lions, which claimed only their second victory of the season.

Then there were Rodgers’ ugly stats. He threw three interceptions, with all three of them coming in the red zone. His final pass of the day was a miss on fourth down from the Lions 17. Rodgers completed 23 of 42 passes for 291 yards. And with 40 yards on the ground, he also proved to be the Packers’ leading rusher. There’s no way to spin that into anything positive. The Packers now have lost five straight with Rodgers under center for the first time since 2008.

Need some more context for those stats? The Lions were allowing an NFL worst 32 points a game. Every team but the Packers scored at least 24 points in every contest this season. And the Lions defense had picked off only two passes coming into Sunday’s game. They doubled their season total by halftime.

As the social media account for Outsider Sports tweeted: “There aren’t enough psychedelics in the world to correct Aaron Rogers’ chi right now.”

There aren’t enough psychedelics in the world to correct Aaron Rogers’ chi right now pic.twitter.com/m51RA6wLqt — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) November 6, 2022

Aaron Rodgers Already Is a Lightning Rod on Social Media

Aaron Rodgers is a controversial figure on social media. There are his steady fans. Then there are the critics who are enjoying the quarterback’s decline into mediocrity.

Count rapper Lil Wayne, a vocal Packers fan, in the anti-Rodgers camp. As the game ended, the rapper tweeted: “RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season.” Oh, look. Rodgers wears No. 12.

Another fan tweeted: “Aaron Rodgers once again had a chance to win the game at the end and he didn’t come through. Top 5 QB of all-time. Just hasn’t come through enough late in close games to be the GOAT. The Packers season is now over in early November. Pathetic. Rodgers needs to retire.”

Will Harris meets up with Aaron Rodgers after Sunday’s game. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

A political account called “The Hoarse Whisperer” tweeted “I think Aaron Rodgers got vaccinated against being good at football anymore.” The shot probably doesn’t sting as bad as that burn. The account also included video of one of the Rodgers picks in the end zone.

Packers beat writer Ryan Wood shared a clip of Rodgers on the sideline as he talked on the phone with the offensive coordinator. “Live look at Aaron Rodgers, who is also struggling to connect with hanging up the phone today.”

How bad was it? Rodgers couldn’t even hang up the phone in frustration. Had too much on the slam. How’s that for futile?