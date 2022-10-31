NFL Fans Slam Aaron Rodgers for Laughing on Sideline While Losing to Bills on SNF

NFL fans had plenty to say during Sunday Night Football when cameras captured Aaron Rodgers laughing with A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones. At the time, the Green Bay Packers trailed the Buffalo Bills 27-17.

Late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, NBC’s cameras captured the three Packers smiling and laughing as their team trailed by 10 points. Many Green Bay and NFL fans weren’t too thrilled to see that attitude, especially with the Packers on the verge of losing their fourth-straight game.

Green Bay eventually fell 27-17 to Buffalo.

Aaron Rodgers is telling jokes on the sidelines down double digits. Dude only cares about science and the Pat McAfee show these days. — Dunkl3 (@uncl3dunkl3) October 31, 2022

“Why are Aaron Jones, Aaron Rodgers and AJ Dillon laughing on the sidelines together??” one social media user asked.

Another said, “Welp, seeing Aaron Rodgers laughing on the sidelines down double digits in the 4th is gonna make the news.”

Green Bay is now 3-5 on the season with the last win coming on Sept. 25. You can bet Rodgers will be asked about his sideline conversation from late Sunday night.

Aaron Rodgers Can’t Catch a Break

When you’re in the middle of a four-game losing streak, fans, analysts and former players are going to be critical. It doesn’t really matter what happens.

Last week, former Green Bay wide receiver Greg Jennings ripped into Aaron Rodgers for his comments regarding his teammates. He didn’t like how the quarterback took things public.

“You can’t do this,” Jennings said, via Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports. “You can’t sit down on a show and start talking about who should and shouldn’t be playing because of mental errors.”

Jennings’ comments referenced what Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing, you know.” Rodgers said. “Gotta start cutting some reps, and maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance.”

It’s been a no-win situation for Rodgers in the month of October. On or off the field.