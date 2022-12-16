NFL Fans Slam Amazon Over ‘Thursday Night Football’ Issues

While the 49ers and Seahawks go at it head-to-head on Thursday Night Football, a lot of fans are having a hard time watching. It has nothing to do with the product on the field. It has to do with the quality of the streaming service. Those same problems have never gone away.

This season started with a lot of folks having issues with the Thursday Night Football broadcast. Amazon might have the fancy new graphics, the young broadcast crew, and more – that doesn’t help when buffering and audio issues percent fans from watching.

When you look online, folks on Twitter are up in arms over the whole ordeal. When TNF was on regular TV, you didn’t have to worry about buffering. As long as that cable bill was paid for, the game came in. Folks are fed up.

Thursday night football on @PrimeVideo SUCKS!!!!



I’m getting notifications on my phone well before plays are available to be seen on @PrimeVideo. So once again I say…@PrimeVideo SUCKS for Thursday night football and live sports. — Kevin Schuh (@KevinSchuh8) December 16, 2022

This is a developing story…