nfl-fans-sound-off-after-saquon-barkley-returns-from-injury-to-score-winning-td

Saquon Barkley, gimpy shoulder and all, managed to score the winning touchdown for the New York Giants Sunday morning in London.

And his score was a beautiful football play, a tweak on the traditional, for all the international fans taking in this NFL game. From the shotgun, Barkley took the direct snap from center, then bulled his way across the right side of his line. It looked like the Giants called an outside zone play. The result was a 2-yard touchdown.

Saquon Barkley celebrated by jumping into the end zone like he was on a pogo stick. The score gave his Giants the 27-20 lead.

After vaulting into the end zone, Saquon Barkley then did a celebratory touchdown leap with his linemen. (Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Giants Compared Saquon Barkley to Ted Lasso’s Roy Kent

So cue the British references. The Giants, after all, played the Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The team’s social media account tweeted a video of the Barkley touchdown with a reference to Ted Lasso and the show’s favorite grouch, Roy Kent. In fact, they did the cheer that the fictious AFC Richmond Greyhound shouted for Kent, except change this name to Saquon Barkley.

“He’s here! He’s there, here’s everywhere.”

Let’s see how NFL fans reacted as they brunched and watched the Packers and Giants.

“WERE THE GREATEST FRANCHISE ON THE (PLANET). Remind me of this in 20 minutes.” (This is a reminder. Giants’ lead held. New York knocked off Green Bay, 27-22).

“Someone slap me, is this real life right now?” (Yes, it’s real life. Saquon Barkley officially spoiled Aaron Rodgers first-ever international football game as the Packer quarterback).

Another fan responded with a Saquon Barkley meme. “He’s not some ordinary dawg. He’s a fxxking wolf.”

The Giants tailback left the game earlier in the second half with an apparent shoulder injury. The team’s athletic trainers escorted Barkley to the medical tent. The All-Pro running back then had a quick X-ray and returned to the field. The Giants had said he was questionable to return to action. Afterwards, Barkley told reporters he was just “banged up.”

One fan posted another highlight with the caption: “This Saquon Barkley cut was sick.” It’s always a bright day for a tailback when he cuts so quickly that a defensive back falls on his belly. Hello open field.

This Saquon Barkley cut was sick pic.twitter.com/tofPirnE3Q — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 9, 2022

The Giants defense sealed the victory. Oshane Ximines sacked Rodgers as time ran out. The victory allowed New York to improve to 4-1, while Green Bay dropped to 3-2.

And back to Barkley, he rushed for 70 yards on 13 carries. And he caught three passes for 36 yards. It was his third straight game of at least 100 all-purpose total yards. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was his longest such streak since 2019.