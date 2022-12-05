nfl-fans-sound-off-on-dallas-cowboys-helmet-stripes

Just in time for Sunday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys displayed a new style of helmet stripes for their game. The Cowboys were hosting the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But fans were looking at those stripes pretty closely. They were in red, white, and blue colors. What were the fans thinking about this? They were loving it.

I might stand alone on this one but the Cowboys helmets with the red stripe are a top 2-3 helmet in the league for me 👌🏼🔥 — Ralph Wilson’s Burner (@rowdy_ralph) December 5, 2022

Another fan said on Twitter, “The red white and blue stripes on the Cowboys helmets are actually nice!” Dallas jumped out to a 7-3 lead on a CeeDee Lamb touchdown catch from Dak Prescott. But the Colts came back and scored a touchdown off a Matt Ryan pass for a 10-7 lead. The Cowboys took a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter. All of this action took place in the first half of the game. There’s a lot of football left in this game, too. And there’s plenty of time for celebrations to take place. But the Cowboys might have to watch out and make sure their celebrations are kept in check.

Dallas Cowboys Might Have To Keep Their Celebrations In Check

We say this after the Dallas Cowboys happened to receive fines for celebrations from their Thanksgiving Day game. Four players were taking part in a touchdown celebration with the Salvation Army kettle. After tight end Peyton Hendershot scored, he and three other teammates decided it would be a good time to play Whack-A-Mole. He was joined in the fun by teammates Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, and Sean McKeon. If you remember, Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott took a dive into the kettle bucket back in 2016. He did it again in 2018. While he was not fined for his 2016 dive, Elliott did receive the wrath of the league for his 2018 antics.

“We have those kettles there because we do want the visibility of reminding everybody, certainly at this time of year, how doing the most good is putting a dollar in that red kettle,” Jerry Jones, Cowboys owner, said back in 2016. “To have gotten that attention in front of probably 20 million or so people last night for the Salvation Army was just wonderful.”

By the way, we were talking about Sunday Night Football for a bit. If you think that the NFL would flex Dallas out of a primetime spot, then think again. Mike Tirico, who is the play-by-play voice for NBC, talked about it recently. “I don’t know how the chess can work,” Tirico said Thursday on the SI Media Podcast. “In other words, you’re never gonna lose a Dallas appearance, right, but can you get another one later in the year? So if you’re gonna lose Dallas totally, no.”