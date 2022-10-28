NFL Fans Sound Off on Gisele Bündchen During Tom Brady’s Thursday Night Football Game

While NFL fans watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, they can’t help but think of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Of course, the famous couple has been the subject of rumors and talk. While fans wait to hear if the divorce is actually going to happen, they are wondering if Brady’s play is being affected.

The big news on Thursday was that Gisele had given Tom Brady an ultimatum. Well, it looks like he’s still going out there and suiting up for the Bucs. Fans are talking about the dynamic that must be at play between the two. As he continues to play, fans will keep speculating.

Given that he hasn’t had the best season, fans are thinking that the marriage issues are getting to the GOAT.

Fans Wonder About Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Those fantasy owners out there want to know if Gisele has made Tom Brady shaky. When you throw in the sports bettors, there are a lot of questions and accusations going around. So, what’s going on behind the scenes? Voodoo might not be big in Brazil, but who says that isn’t what is going on here?

This fan expects some kind of magical hoodoo is happening.

@giseleofficial please take your voodoo off @TomBrady . He only wants to play football.



But if you wanna keep it on him, who am I to stop you #thursdaynightfootball #nfl # — RahderikTames (@rahderiktames) October 28, 2022

The real question is if Tom Brady is indeed the GOAT and he was to go on to flip this season around and win his eighth Super Bowl title – where does that put him? Has there ever been a quarterback in so much personal drama outside of football and if so, were they able to perform at a high level?

Distractions are never good for athletes and it feels like Brady just can’t shake this one.

If Tom Brady wins a super bowl this year, is he the first “G.O.A.T” to win a championship while going through what some might call a relationship scandal/off-the-field problems? #GOAT #thursdaynightfootball #PrimeVideo #TomBrady #GISELLE #RavensFlock #TampaBay — Cameron Schooley (@VibePositvity) October 28, 2022

If the Gisele ultimatum is real, then it’s clearly got Tom Brady feeling some type of way. But after his performance last week against the Carolina Panthers, the Bucs QB might be more pissed off at his play. A three-point performance for Tampa last week likely has Brady in a different zone this week.

If you doubted the GOAT, I don’t really know what to tell you.

Vegas knew Tom Brady was gunna play his face off because of the GISELLE ULTIMATUM. I'm an asshole for doubting the TB12 — Jorph (@OLDV3RDEBASTARD) October 28, 2022

Through the first half, the future Hall of Famer threw for 142 yards and completed 10 of 17 passes. Some help on the ground from Leonard Fournette and the Bucs took a 10-3 lead at the half.