NFL Fans Sound Off on Marshawn Lynch’s Hilarious Bucs Feature for Thursday Night Football

Even if Amazon Thursday Night Football has issues, Marshawn Lynch is not one. The former NFL star has a budding new career forming. If you want someone to give you comedy, energy, and do it in an authentic and original way – look no further than Beastmode himself.

Don’t just take it from me. There were a ton of fans that watched as Marshawn Lynch ran around Tampa Bay, dressed as a pirate, cussed, and ran from the firing cannons of the Buccaneers pirate ship. While he might have to get hit with the bleep button a few times, it is worth it.

Fans Love Marshawn Lynch on TNF Pregame Show

Fans like watching this player-focused broadcast panel. However, it is clear who the real star of the pregame show is. If you aren’t riding with Marshawn Lynch, I don’t know what to tell you. He’s never fake, never trying to put on a show, it all comes naturally.

Marshawn Lynch is pure comedy 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GV5jWDj2z4 — Coy 🚀 (@WickedCoy) October 27, 2022

That above is why fans love Beastmode. Even when he was a player in the NFL you could tell he had a bit of charisma that could translate to TV. He might not be the guy you want at the desk, but when it comes to doing fun bits and skits.

But who decided to give him a sword?

Marshawn getting on the ship, pulling out a sword and asking if “anybody was trippin on this bitch” is a top 1 NFL moment 🤣🤣🤣 — Kyle (@kc_best3) October 27, 2022

They let Marshawn Lynch do what he does best, run all around the dang place. He was everywhere in Tampa and went through that stadium running a fool. It was great. In fact, I can’t wait to see all of the other characters that he comes up with in the future.

Let’s have him go to Jacksonville and play with some jaguars or something next.

Marshawn Lynch as Captain Black Sparrow is killing me on @amazon Thursday Night Football. — Dan Gallagher (@PhillyDan21) October 27, 2022

You know, I think that the Tampa Bay fans probably appreciated this little comedic relief. The team has lost two in a row and is trying to bounce back. Tom Brady has not been himself this season, but he is still the GOAT.

This is going to be a fun game with Lamar Jackson on the other side of the field facing off against Brady. The past and the future of the NFL face off tonight. Thankfully Marshawn Lynch got us all ready to go beforehand.