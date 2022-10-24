NFL Fans Sound Off on Tua Tagovailoa’s Impressive Return Performance Against Steelers

Whether he wanted it or not, all eyes were focused on Tua Tagovailoa during Sunday Night Football. After missing two games because of concussion protocol, the quarterback returned this week as the Miami Dolphins faced the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Through one half, he looked pretty good. It earned the third-year quarterback plenty of praise from NFL fans on Sunday night.

Tagovailoa completed 14-of-23 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown, leading the Dolphins to a 16-10 halftime lead. He also rushed for nine yards on two carries and wasn’t afraid of contact through the first two quarters. The quarterback showed very little hesitation as he hit the field for the first time in weeks.

Some were thoroughly impressed with the toughness Tagovailoa played with in his return under center.

Tua, before the game: I’m gonna throw the ball away more, slide more, and think about the future of my career



Tua on the second drive: fuck it, we ball pic.twitter.com/pHH9ZcBf1G — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 24, 2022

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky praised the quarterback in his return.

I love Tua man. Kids nails — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 24, 2022

There’s no question Miami’s offense looked much better with Tagovailoa back on the field. Fans were quick to notice how much of a difference he makes in the game.

Tua is so damn good. — Nick Hicks (@PER4ORM) October 24, 2022

Over the past few weeks, some questioned whether Tagovailoa would return to the field at all this season. In just a few weeks, the quarterback is back on and looks as good as ever.

Tua Tagovailoa Returns, Dolphins Honor 1972 Undefeated Team

A few Dolphins legends made the trip to Hard Rock Stadium Sunday night as the organization honored the 1972 squad. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Miami team that went 14-0 in the regular season and won a Super Bowl.

It was the last NFL team to finish a year without a loss and win a championship.

Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Larry Little and Paul Warfield attended Sunday night’s game between the Dolphins and Steelers. All four served as honorary captains, walking to midfield for the pre-game coin toss.

tua dapping up some legends pic.twitter.com/JQGPrADqCA — josh houtz (@houtz) October 24, 2022

Before the game, Tagovailoa met with some of those Dolphins legends. There’s no question they’re impressed in his performance in his first game back from injury.