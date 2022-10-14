NFL Fans Are Split on the Chicago Bears Orange Uniforms on Thursday Night Football

The color orange is a divisive subject. Simply put, either you love the color, or you hate it. The Chicago Bears are certainly testing those dividing lines with their uniform selection on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Bears (2-3) are playing host to the Washington Commanders (1-4) and are debuting their new all-orange uniforms. And they are, well, orange. Really orange.

How do we feel about the Bears uniforms tonight? 🤔



(via @ChicagoBears) pic.twitter.com/soytkov03B — FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 14, 2022

Now, there’s no middle ground on this. You either think the Bears’ new look is clean, or you think it sucks. Personally, I think it sucks. But it’s not about me — it’s about the people. Let’s see how the people feel.

As a Buffalo Wild Wings savant, I wholeheartedly agree with the Twitter user below. The Bears look like they covered themselves with a bucket of medium.

I just realized what the Bears uniforms remind me of with the orange helmet. Now I want Buffalo Wild Wings. pic.twitter.com/KcexMfolKv — Eloy (@EloyGarcia84) October 14, 2022

Despite the fact that the Bears are too much into the pumpkin spice mood, there are a select few who can *tolerate* the jerseys.

Win or lose Bears uniforms look great — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 14, 2022

“Better than I thought they would,” one Twitter user said.

The Bears orange uniforms look better than I thought they would — Football Chopz (@Pchopz_) October 14, 2022

Bears LB Roquan Smith Shares Excitement for All-Orange Uniforms

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is one of the notables to be excited about the new look. Smith said this week that the uniforms were “pretty sweet.”

“It’s pretty sweet,” Smith said. “… It’s orange. It [is] different. But I think it’s pretty cool just to go out looking like a highlighter or something.”