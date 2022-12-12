NFL Fans Still Creeped Out by Jason Garrett’s Smile During SNF Appearances

Jason Garrett continues to be the talk of Sunday Night Football‘s studio show. Unfortunately for the former Dallas Cowboys head coach, it’s not been in a positive way.

Once again, NFL fans are talking about Garrett’s awkward, on-air smile. Some have compared the ex-NFL head coach to a robot. A tweet from Barstool Sports simply labeled him as a “weird dude.”

People started talking about Garrett’s strange stare and smile again this week as the crew of Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy and Garrett promoted the Toyota Halftime show. After making his promo, Garrett turned to the camera and stared into the souls of America.

Not many responded well.

Jason Garrett a weird dude pic.twitter.com/B5Ew8ZFZPU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 12, 2022

One fan suggests that Garrett might know about his awkward smile, saying, “He does this exact same thing every week it’s gotta be a bit at this point.”

Another fan took a shot at Garrett’s coaching career, chiming in, “In his defense, it’s December and he’s not used to working this late into the season.”

One viewer suggested that it’s not just Garrett’s fault. “I mostly blame these ridiculous, awkward promos that NBC overproduces,” a Twitter user wrote. “Did everyone need to talk in a 9 second spot? No. They’re trying too hard when they don’t need to. I said mostly tho. He’s still pretty awkward.”

Just a few weeks ago, several fans talked (at length) about Garrett’s “robot-like” smile on set. It’s going to be something everyone pays attention to every week for the remainder of the season now.

Jason Garrett Not Taking Job at Stanford

Getting away from the broadcast booth for a few moments, Jason Garrett reportedly had a legitimate job to land the head coaching job at Stanford. A report from The Athletic indicated that Garrett was a “finalist” for the gig.

Garrett, however, announced that he would not be taking the job with the Cardinal with a post on Twitter.

“Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford,” Garrett wrote. “While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at such a special place, I’m so excited to continue my work at NBC on Football Night in America and with Notre Dame Football!”

Garrett’s name was an interesting one to surface, as he has no college coaching experience.