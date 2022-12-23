NFL Fans Think Thursday Night Football vs. Jaguars is Zach Wilson’s Last Chance

Tonight Zach Wilson is set to start for the Jets at quarterback. Many NFL fans think Thursday Night Football is his last chance. If they are right, Wilson could be playing for his career. He began the year as the starter and eventually lost that spot to Mike White. Now White is hurt, and the BYU passer is back in the saddle.

As TNF inches closer to kickoff, fans are wondering what to expect out of Wilson. He hasn’t shown a lot of promise this season. He’s been outplayed by guys on the bench behind him. It’s clear that the quarterback is starting because the team doesn’t have a lot of other options.

Before playing against Detriot last Sunday, he hadn’t started a game since being benched in late November. That game against the Lions was an 18/35 outing for 317 yards, two TDs, and one INT.

It’s no wonder why fans think this game is major for Zach Wilson.

Zach Wilson needs to have the game of his life, this potentially could be his last time ever be a starting QB. — ᶠˡᵃʷᵏᵏ (@flawkk) December 22, 2022

This fan wasn’t the only one with similar thoughts. That performance against the Lions produced a lot of yards, but not a result the team wanted. Something will have to change if this team wants to get over the hump and win a game with Zach Wilson as the starter.

Can Zach Wilson Earn His Job Back?

The real question here is whether Zach Wilson is good enough to beat Mike White as starter. Plain and simple. Can he make himself a better winning option for the team than White? Right now, it doesn’t appear so. That can easily change with a strong performance in prime time.

Let’s not forget, he’s playing against Trevor Lawrence, the man selected before him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Big legacy game on the line tonight for Zach Wilson. Trevor Lawrence has played himself into the list of top 10 QBs in football,” one fan tweeted out with a red hot take. “This game tonight could be do or die for Zach’s career in New York, and the Jets playoff chances this season.”

Quarterback Chris Streveler, formerly of the CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers, is now on the active roster. If Wilson stinks it up, we might see the former South Dakota QB out there.

“Do or die game can’t rest on the shoulders of Zach Wilson…if Strev can help the Jets, then he needs to see the field!” a fan chimed in online. I might want to see Joe Flacco before that.

Big night for Wilson and the Jets. Can they get it done on Thursday Night Football, Outsiders?