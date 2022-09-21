NFL Fans Are Going to Be Ticked About CBS’ Programming Decision for Sunday’s Week 3 Games

In the NFL Week 3 upcoming slate of games, the most entertaining and important matchup in the Sunday 1:00 pm slot is the AFC East divisional showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. Both teams are undefeated heading into the game which features two electrifying offenses.

Josh Allen will face off with Tua Tagovailoa while the Dolphins’ dynamic duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will try to outpace Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

The game should be a huge ratings boon for CBS, but fans are upset with the NFL and CBS for not broadcasting the matchup to the majority of the country. Reportedly, only 20% of the United States will see the Bills take on the Dolphins. Most of America will instead see Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts.

However, most experts predict that game will be an easy victory for the Chiefs, while most anticipate a classic divisional duel between Miami and Buffalo.

Fans are upset with CBS for the decision, and they’ve taken to Twitter to voice their grievances.

“CBS sending Dolphins-Bills (Harlan/Green) to much of Fla. (but not Orlando or Jacksonville), parts of Southeast and parts of Northeast and a few random places (Memphis; Laramie, Wyoming because of Josh Allen; Hawaii because of Tua).”

The tweet also included a map, provided by 506sports.com, that shows the entire CBS broadcast coverage. Clearly, most of the map is red, signifying how the majority of the country will be shown the Chiefs-Colts matchup.

However, plenty of fans reacted to the news online.

“My god,” one person wrote. “If it wasn’t for DirectTV, I’d be watching the Texans/Bears game this weekend.”

“CBS is making a mistake. That other game is junk,” another person said.

“This frustration continues for us here Dolphins Fans in Central FL,” said another.

“I’d love to know who thought this was a good idea,” one person said.

A final user agreed, writing: “Arizonans don’t want the patriots every damn weekend.”

Fans React to ESPN’s Decision to Show Split Screen During NFL Week 3 MNF Doubleheader

Monday Night Football had a doubleheader in Week 2. ESPN decided to occasionally employ a split screen during the broadcast, showing both Monday Night Football games simultaneously.

This decision was not well received by the general football-viewing public.

The fans especially hated how the split-screen was employed at odd times, with no pattern or warning letting fans know about the switch. Plenty of fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure over the move.

“This is why not staggering these games was patently dumb and shortsighted,” Matt Lombardo wrote on Twitter.

“ESPN please stop with this split screen. One game just started. I’m trying to watch the one in the final minute of the second quarter,” Teresa Walker wrote.

“Can we not with the split screen??? No one in Buffalo cares about Eagles Vikings,” user Hannah Buehler, a Buffalo reporter, wrote.

“Yeah I can change channels if I want to watch. Also unfair to Titans fans to have to watch AJ Brown lol,” one person responded, referencing the star receiver’s move from Tennessee to Philadelphia in the offseason.

“The split screen on #MNF was too much. I didn’t know where to look, what to do with my hands, who was even playing!” Charlie Kimball wrote.