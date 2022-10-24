NFL Fans Worry About Another Monday Night Football Dud After Seeing Foxborough’s Weather

As far as weather goes, Foxborough has had its fair share today worrying fans that this might be another rough watch on NFL Monday Night Football. Rain came through the area in the middle of the afternoon and looked to soak the field and the surrounding area.

Tonight’s matchup between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots is the next prime-time game for NFL fans. However, a few are not looking forward to it. That’s because of previous games we have seen, mostly involving the Denver Broncos, that have left viewers wanting so much more.

This video of rain had fans freaking out about what the conditions could do to the quality of this game.

The Bears were in prime time on Thursday Night Football just 11 days ago, and folks don’t want a repeat of that game, at all.

The rain in Foxborough has let up. That’s the good news. Still, it’s October in New England, so that moisture isn’t exactly going to evaporate. Still, it’s nice that there likely won’t be any active rain during the game. Wet conditions mean one thing, Rhamondre Stevenson is getting some carries.

Fantasy owners, rejoice!

Rain showers in foxborough tonight, hopefully that means lots of work for Stevenson 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Brandon Posluszny (Bmore Poz) (@BmorePoz) October 24, 2022

During the game, there will be intense fog. This isn’t going to be the most dense fog we’ve seen in the NFL ever, but it could add to issues on the field. If fans remember 2017, the Pats and Falcons played in some fog so thick you could cut it with a knife.

This is the scene as we get to about an hour away from kickoff.

Fog holding steady for now. Not nearly at Patriots-Falcons circa 2017 levels. pic.twitter.com/6cZx0OAdWc — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 24, 2022

Fog games can be some of the most fun. Just a week ahead of Halloween, these are the vibes we need on Monday Night Football.

Oooo another Patriots Fog Game!!! https://t.co/7MRK7FXWKk — Jeff Hoak (@JeffHoak1) October 24, 2022

Patriots fans are getting their starting quarterback back for this game. But facing off against Chicago in the rain, fog, and whatever else comes at these teams and fans at the game is a tough order. The Bears might be 2-4 this season, but that doesn’t mean they can’t throw a wrench in the Patriots’ plans.

This is not a real problem but I must say something. Going to a Monday night game in the rain against the Bears feels like a chore. — AJ Wayne (@realAJAndreucci) October 24, 2022

Monday Night Football is almost here. We are so close to another NFL matchup, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have our reservations about it. Let’s see if the prime-time schedule can get back to delivering great games instead of low-scoring duds.