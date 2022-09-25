NFL Fines Leonard Fournette, Marshon Lattimore for Bucs-Saints Brawl in Week 2

There will be a little less money in the bank accounts of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore this week. The NFL issued fines to both for their roles in last week’s scuffle at the Caesars Superdome.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the NFL slapped both Fournette and Lattimore with fines of $13,367 for unnecessary roughness. The incident unfolded in the second half of the Week 2 divisional matchup.

#Bucs RB Leonard Fournette and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore were each fined $13,367 for unnecessary roughness from Sunday’s skirmish, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 24, 2022

Lattimore and Fournette got into a shouting match during Sunday’s game. Then, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady exchanged some words with the Saints cornerback. After seeing Brady and Lattimore jawing, Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans rushed to defend his teammate and shoved the defensive back to the turf.

An ugly skirmish unfolded on the field after that moment. Both Evans and Lattimore got tossed from the contest. Evans has been suspended for this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

The fight sparked some fire from Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers offense started clicking after the scuffle and improved to 2-0 with a 20-10 victory.

Tom Brady Not Happy with Mike Evans Suspension

The fines for Leonard Fournette and Marshon Lattimore seem like a fitting punishment for last Sunday’s fight. A suspension for Mike Evans, though?

Some believe it’s an appropriate consequence for the receiver’s role in the scuffle. Tom Brady, on the other hand, defended his teammate, saying Evans’ suspension is “ridiculous.”

“I love Mike,” Tom Brady said on the Let’s Go podcast. “And the fact that Mike would come out there to defend me, it means everything in the world to me as a teammate and a friend. And Mike knows how I feel about him. So, in the end, emotions are a part of sports. Sometimes they boil over, and they obviously did yesterday.

“I think that’s ridiculous. You know hopefully we can move past it, get to a better place. You know in the end, I appreciate Mike having my back. I know he’ll learn from it. And he knows that we all have his back.”