nfl-fines-philadelphia-receiver-aj-brown-for-taunting-the-steelers

AJ Brown made the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary look so foolish last Sunday. The NFL just let him know that a taunt after a touchdown will cost him.

On Saturday, Brown learned that his actions right after he scored his third TD in a 35-13 win against the Steelers were a no-no. The Twitter account “Word on the Birds” caught the moment in question. After he scored, Brown pointed at Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ahkello Witherspoon. Call it a mild taunt.

5 REC, 113 YDS, 3 TD at the half.



A.J. Brown is not fair. pic.twitter.com/FdjOYlDkUe — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) October 30, 2022

AJ Brown revealed the fine in a post he shared on Twitter Saturday afternoon. He wrote: “My two little finger points the other day cost me 5k a piece. I will keep my hands, feet, and other objects to myself from now on lol.”

ESPN reported it was $10,609. So that was $5,304.50 per Steeler taunt.

My two little finger points the other day cost me 5k a piece. I will keep my hands, feet, and other objects to myself from now on lol 😭😭😭 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) November 5, 2022

AJ Brown Shouldn’t Sweat the Fine

But Steeler fans probably don’t want to see AJ Brown for awhile. Conversely, Witherspoon probably still is having nightmares. Brown torched the Steeler secondary with six catches for 156 yards. His three scores went for 39 yards, 27 yards and 29 yards. Pro Football Focus, which crunches stats, reported that Witherspoon was the Steelers cornerback Brown beat on four of the catches for half of the yards and two of the touchdowns.

And if you dive even deeper into the stats, Brown scored all the TDs on go routes, basically simple, but deep verticals.

The Titans selected AJ Brown out of Ole Miss with a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. But Tennessee traded this big-play receiver during the draft this past April for a first- and third-round pick.

Eagles fans are loving the new guy. They still were lauding him Saturday after he broke the news about the fine. But everything in Philadelphia is going well, sports wise. The Eagles won again Thursday night in Houston and remain the NFL’s only undefeated team. Plus, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series.

One fan wrote: “small price to pay for eternal glory.” Yes, the Eagles don’t much care for their in-state rivals, the Steelers. The same fan suggested “start a gofundme, Eagles will donate triple that to you.” We’re thinking AJ Brown can write that check without worrying about an overdraft. His base salary for 2022 is $986,000 and he received a signing bonus of $23,234,000.

Another fan replied to AB Brown: “Worth-it! :) You should get that picture framed. Its so good.” (The photo was Brown pointing to Fitzpatrick and Witherspoon. It’s definitely frameable for the man cave).