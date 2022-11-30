NFL Flexes Broncos, Chiefs Game Out of Week 14 Sunday Night Football

Heading into the season, a showdown featuring the quarterback duel of Russell Wilson vs. Patrick Mahomes seemed ripe for a primetime slot. The NFL agreed, scheduling the Denver Broncos (3-8)-Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) Week 14 matchup for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

We, however, live in a different time now than we did during the offseason. A Broncos-Chiefs matchup in primetime would likely draw the ire of fans looking for a compelling game. The NFL appears to be mindful of that and has now flexed the game out of its primetime slot. The Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)-Miami Dolphins (8-3) game will now take centerstage on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 14. The NFL relegated The Broncos and Chiefs to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Wilson-Mahomes has effectively been lifted for a duel between two of the best young quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa. Herbert is continuing to add to his stellar career in just his third season, while Tagovailoa remains undefeated (8-0) in games he has started and finished this season for the Dolphins.

NFL Bumps Broncos Out of Primetime After Horrid Season

Denver, meanwhile, is having a horrid season — the first of the Wilson era. The Broncos are the NFL’s worst scoring offense averaging 14.3 points per game. Wilson is enduring the statistically-worst season of his career, completing 58.9% of his passes with just eight touchdown passes.

The latest loss — a 23-10 defeat to the Carolina Panthers (4-8) — was a new low for Wilson and the Broncos. Frustration was evident when nose tackle Mike Purcell was seen yelling at Wilson on the sideline.

“Mike and I are on the same page,” Wilson said after the game, via ESPN. “He came off after they kicked a field goal, he was pissed off, he just said, ‘We’ve got, we’ve got to F’in’ go,’ and I agree. We’re on the same page — there’s no animosity there at all.

“We’ve got to win. We’ve got to come out here and have some grit to us, some mentality to us… Those guys are out there battling every play, and offense, we’ve got to be able to capitalize. So, yeah, there’s nothing there at all, me and him — there’s nothing there.”