NFL Free Agent Offensive Lineman Duane Brown Arrested, Charged With Misdemeanor Gun Possession

Duane Brown’s protection of Russell Wilson and Geno Smith earned the 36-year-old his fifth Pro Bowl selection last season. His protection in Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday earns Brown a misdemeanor.

LAX Airport Police arrested the All-Pro left tackle for attempting to carry a firearm in luggage through a TSA security checkpoint. The incident brings a misdemeanor charge with Brown held on $10,000 bond.

LAX Airport Police confirm arrest of former Seattle Seahawks OT and free agent Duane Brown for allegedly having a concealed gun at terminal 6 security screening. — Alex Stone (@astoneabcnews) July 10, 2022

This couldn’t come at a worse time for the lineman. Already barreling toward NFL training camp, Brown patiently awaits his next opportunity. After spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Houston Texans, his first franchise shipped him northwest to the Seattle Seahawks.

After spending five seasons with the organization, Brown finished the 2021 season without a contract extension. When the Seahawks sent Russell Wilson to Denver, signifying the beginning of a roster overhaul, the 36-year-old did not re-sign.

But his skillset is far from diminished. It’s certainly within the realm of possibility that Brown waits for the best team available instead of the first team. If a team in contention finds itself in sudden peril thanks to a prolonged absence, Brown makes sense. With more than $80 million in career earnings, it undeniably makes sense as the tackle nears retirement age.

But the arrest and charge could jeopardize his next opportunity. As for sneaking an unloaded weapon through airport security, add it to the list of things Brown cannot do for you.

Duane Brown Joins Lucrative Club of NFL Players Charged With Unlawful Weapon Possession This Offseason

Earlier this week, authorities found Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore asleep in a Taco Bell drive-thru. Upon arriving on the scene, police detected an emanating odor of marijuana, prompting a search of Moore’s vehicle. The officers recovered a package of THC edibles and three handguns improperly concealed within the truck. Moore faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of firearms.

Last month, Illinois police officers arrested and charged Bears linebacker Matt Adams with illegal possession of a firearm. While Adams had permits to own the weapon in Indiana, the laws in his new team’s home state don’t carry over. Adams also received a citation for possession of a high-capacity magazine with armor-piercing bullets.