NFL Games on Christmas Eve: How, When to Watch

Get ready for some NFL on Christmas Eve today. There is a slate of 11 games that will help sort out the playoff field and give fans a happy holiday. As the kids get ready for Santa to visit and deliver presents overnight, the rest of us will be focused on the football action going down.
For starters, we’re going to get a wave of games at 1:00 p.m. EST. There are a few teams that are set to clinch a playoff spot or their division title with a few scenarios. For the Baltimore Ravens, a win over the Falcons will put them in a good position, but right now there are too many moving parts to know if they will clinch on Saturday or not.
As for the other teams that are set to punch a ticket into the playoffs or take their division, there are much simpler paths. The Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles can win their divisions with a win on Christmas Eve. Then there’s the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Giants who need a win or a win coupled with another scenario.
We will get a headliner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers to finish things off. This Christmas Eve schedule is jam-packed with games.
How to Watch NFL on Christmas Eve
Game: Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Channel: FOX
Game: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Channel: FOX
Game: Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Channel: FOX
Game: New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Channel: CBS
Game: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Channel: CBS
Game: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Channel: CBS
Game: New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Channel: FOX
Game: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Channel: CBS
Game: Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
Channel: CBS
Game: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
Channel: FOX
Game: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
Channel: NFL Network
Hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. The New Year is just around the corner.