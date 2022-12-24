NFL Games on Christmas Eve: How, When to Watch

Get ready for some NFL on Christmas Eve today. There is a slate of 11 games that will help sort out the playoff field and give fans a happy holiday. As the kids get ready for Santa to visit and deliver presents overnight, the rest of us will be focused on the football action going down.

For starters, we’re going to get a wave of games at 1:00 p.m. EST. There are a few teams that are set to clinch a playoff spot or their division title with a few scenarios. For the Baltimore Ravens, a win over the Falcons will put them in a good position, but right now there are too many moving parts to know if they will clinch on Saturday or not.

As for the other teams that are set to punch a ticket into the playoffs or take their division, there are much simpler paths. The Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles can win their divisions with a win on Christmas Eve. Then there’s the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Giants who need a win or a win coupled with another scenario.

We will get a headliner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers to finish things off. This Christmas Eve schedule is jam-packed with games.

How to Watch NFL on Christmas Eve

Game: Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Channel: FOX

Game: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Channel: FOX

Game: Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Channel: FOX

Game: New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Channel: CBS

Game: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Channel: CBS

Game: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Channel: CBS

Game: New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Channel: FOX

Game: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Channel: CBS

Game: Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

Channel: CBS

Game: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Channel: FOX

Game: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Channel: NFL Network

Hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. The New Year is just around the corner.