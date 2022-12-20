NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis Torches Patriots Over Disastrous Final Play

While NFL fans continue to share their reactions to the disastrous final play during the New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders game, NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis directed his critical thoughts about the play to the Patriots.

During his latest appearance on ManningCast, Ray Lewis chatted with fellow NFL legend DeMarcus Ware discussed the now-infamous play. Lewis called out Patriot players for the awful play. “First of all, I’ve never seen a play like that,” Lewis declared. “And that guy, Jakobi Meyers, I don’t even need you in practice next week after that play. I gotta teach you some other stuff. And then Mac Jones. … Make the freaking tackle. What’re you squatting for? Just tackle the man.”

As the AFC Pro Bowl coach, Ray Lewis wants to teach Mac Jones some things about tackling 🤣 pic.twitter.com/42RhyyUGD5 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 20, 2022

Although Ray Lewis was critical with his thoughts, Ware praised Chandler Jones for making his way to the end zone. “That is the ultimate defensive end stiff arm on a quarterback right there and he just ran him straight over.”

Meanwhile, New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick spoke after the game about the mistakes that were made. “Collectively, [the team] made too many mistakes,” he explained. “And gave up some big plays that were obviously the difference in the game.”

Belichick also discussed the loss during The Greg Hill Show on Monday (December 19th). “All losses are tough,” he stated. “You put a lot into the games and it doesn’t turn out well, it’s always disappointing. As always, we’ll work to correct our mistakes and move on. That’s what we need to do.”

Belichick then stated that the team needs to play better situational football. “Obviously the play didn’t turn out anywhere close to the way we wanted to it,” he continued. “So I’ll just leave it at that.”

Ray Lewis Previously Stated that Former New England Patriot Quarterback Tom Brady Was ‘One Of His Two Favorite Quarterbacks to Play against’

In 2018, Ray Lewis opened up about playing against Tom Brady. He stated that Brady was one of the two quarterbacks he loved to play against the most. The other was Peyton Manning.

“Those two guys were chess players,” Ray Lewis explained. He made a similar statement in 2011. “It’s a chess match because [Tom Brady] understands every coverage, he understands every defense. And if you give it away too early, then the game is like checkers then for him. He wants to play it … And that’s what makes it frustrating playing against him, he always finds those mismatches.”

In 2022, Ray Lewis shared how he would play “mind games” with Tom Brady while on the field with him. “Every play!” Lewis said while on the Rich Eisen Show. “I’m not playing with Brady … like that’s what we talk about when Brady, he comes to the line, I’m saying, ‘I’m tell you what you runnin’. It’s run. I’m telling you where it’s coming.”