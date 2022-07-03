nfl-hall-of-fame-running-back-eric-dickerson-picks-side-in-upcoming-exhibition-boxing-match

Last week’s announcement of a boxing exhibition between free-agent running backs Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell set the internet ablaze. Eric Dickerson – Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee of 1999 – picked the former Minnesota Vikings power back to upset the younger Bell on July 30.

TMZ caught up with the retired running back in an airport, asking for his opinion on recent league news. In the video of the impromptu interview, Dickerson points to Peterson’s brute strength as his advantage. Although the 37-year-old might not appear as spry as the 30-year-old former Pittsburgh Steeler, Peterson’s production in recent years outweighs any of Bell’s league accomplishments.

Dickerson bluntly says, “AP bigger, AP stronger”. However, both players’ most recent NFL measurements tell a different story. Peterson stands 6’1″ and weighs just shy of 220 pounds. Bell matches in height, but holds an eight pound advantage over the older back.

As for “stronger”, that decision comes on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles during the exhibition. The athletic renaissance for the free agents acts as a showcase, but won’t count in an official capacity.

Eric Dickerson’s Past Triumphs Adrian Peterson’s Near-Record Breaking 2012 Season

Adrian Peterson missed the record by a handful of yards. Eric Dickerson’s sophomore campaign with the Rams in 1984 still boasts the record for most rushing yards in a single season. Peterson’s 2012 season with Minnesota saw the running back fall nine yards shy of the historic feat.

However, the 37-year-old ranks above the 61-year-old on the career rushing leaderboard. Eric Dickerson ranks ninth all-time. Only Curtis Martin, LaDainian Tomlinson and Jerome Bettis separate the two legends.

Meanwhile, Peterson’s NFL exit – while not official – leaves the back 1,083 yards short of third place, currently held by Frank Gore. Peterson’s exhibition allows him the opportunity to overtake the career journeyman in one regard. Gore lost to retired NBA journeyman Deron Williams in a boxing match last December.