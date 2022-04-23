nfl-has-major-christmas-day-schedule-shift-with-games

For the first time ever, the NFL is giving football fans everywhere a triple-header on Christmas Day. That’s right. Three games on December 25th. Thanksgiving just got itself some holiday football competition.

According to ESPN, NFL VP of Broadcasting Mike North let the news slip on a podcast hosted by Buffalo Bills correspondent Sal Capaccio. But why Christmas? It’s a no-brainer. For the last three years, the NFL has played on Christmas and the results have been a sports ratings boon. The Packers-Browns holiday game reached nearly 30 million viewers and, per ESPN, was the third-most watched game of the 2021 regular season.

But isn’t three games on Christmas Day a lot? Surely. But football is football, and it loves a Sunday. Christmas 2022 happens to fall on the day of rest, and it’s the perfect opportunity for the NFL to capture a massive audience.

“Christmas, when it falls on an NFL game day, we’ve had a lot of success there, all due respect to our friends at the NBA. It is something that our friends are interested in. If Christmas falls on a Sunday, it makes perfect sense,” said North.

The NFL Christmas Day Triple-Header Schedule

The Christmas Day triple-header is far from the only NFL action over the holiday weekend. According to ESPN, there will be 11 NFL games on Saturday, December 24. Christmas Eve is going to be jam-packed with football. But as for the big day itself, it looks like there will be two afternoon games.

One will air on CBS, the other on Fox. And of course, the triple-header wouldn’t be complete without a primetime NBC game to go with Christmas dinner.

Now, it’s not all fun and reindeer games for the NFL come Christmas. It will be in direct competition with the NBA, which has dominated the Christmas territory for years. The NBA will play five games on the big day. It’s a sports fan’s dream Christmas.

So when can we expect to find out which teams are matching up for the holiday triple-header? According to ESPN, we have to wait until May 9.